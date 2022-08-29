Activist and quarterback Colin Kaepernick and TV host Nessa Diab “are over the moon” following the arrival of their first child, the new mother said on Sunday. (See the photo below.)

Diab announced the birth on Instagram with a hospital photo of the family of three.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Diab covered the red carpet before MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night. She noted it was “the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”

She hinted that the delivery was difficult and would elaborate later. She called Kaepernick “the most amazing dad.”

“My world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me to live in ways I never knew,” she added.

Advertisement

The two have been linked since 2015, the New York Post reported.