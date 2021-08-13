Netflix Drops First Look At Colin Kaepernick Series

The first look at the upcoming Netflix limited series about Colin Kaepernick’s life, “Colin in Black & White,” is here.

The activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared still images from the six-episode series he created with Ava DuVernay in a Twitter post.

“It’s been incredible to create COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE with” DuVernay

and writer Michael Starrbury, Kaepernick tweeted on Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring these stories to life.”

The series will premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 29, Kaepernick said.

“Colin in Black & White” explores Kaepernick’s early years as a “Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity,” according to a Netflix description.

“Vampires vs. The Bronx” actor Jaden Michael portrays the young Kaepernick in the series. The activist’s adoptive parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, are played by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker.

Offerman, who played the character of Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” publicly celebrated his role in Kaepernick’s project last year, writing on Twitter that athlete was his hero and an “American champion.”

The NFL was widely accused of blackballing Kaepernick after he led protests in 2016 by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick has continued his activism off the field since his last game in the NFL. He founded a nonprofit called Know Your Rights Camp, which aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” according to its website.

He has said he plans to release a “deeply personal” children’s book via his Kaepernick Publishing, and a multibook publishing deal with Scholastic, in April 2022.

DuVernay also tweeted about the upcoming release of “Colin in Black & White” on Thursday, describing the project as a “beautiful journey.” She noted the series was directed by her, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon and Sheldon Candis.

DuVernay serves as an executive producer, alongside Starrbury and Kaepernick, who will narrate.