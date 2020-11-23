Nick Offerman Calls Colin Kaepernick His Hero After Being Cast In Series About Him

Nick Offerman is thrilled to be a part of the cast for the new Netflix series about Colin Kaepernick.

The “Parks and Recreation” actor, who famously portrayed the character of Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom, publicly celebrated being cast in Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick’s limited series, “Colin in Black & White,” in a tweet published on Wednesday.

The streaming service announced last week that Swanson and actor Mary-Louise Parker will portray the activist’s adoptive parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

Offerman raved over his casting announcement, tweeting that DuVernay and Kaepernick — an “American champion” — were his “heroes.”

“I am powerfully chuffed to get to work with my heroes @ava @Kaepernick7!” the “Devs” actor wrote. “And to parent an American champion with the legendary Mary Louise Parker, no less.”

DuVernay similarly tweeted about her excitement over the casting of her “long-time favorite actors,” Offerman and Parker. The filmmaker noted that the limited series, written by Michael Starrbury, was in pre-production.

Netflix first announced the new project back in June. The six-episode scripted series will center around Kaepernick’s early years as a “Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity,” a press release stated.

Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, who are white, adopted the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback when he was a newborn.

Supporters of Kaepernick have continued to call for his return to the NFL after he notably led peaceful protests in 2016 by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem at games to protest racial injustice. The league has been widely accused of blackballing the activist, who has remained unsigned by any team since he became a free agent after the 2016 season.

Last month, the quarterback celebrated the casting of Jaden Michael, who will portray Kaepernick’s younger self in the limited series. Kaepernick called Michael, who stars in the Netflix movie “Vampires vs. The Bronx,” an “all-star” on Twitter.

Kaepernick will narrate “Colin in Black & White,” and he will also serve as an executive producer, along with DuVernay and Starrbury.