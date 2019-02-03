Celebrities, athletes and activists used social media to share their support for Colin Kaepernick before the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted his gratitude, often by posting photos of people sporting #Imwithkap jerseys ahead of the big game.
Kaepernick tweeted a photo of rapper Chamillionaire wearing his jersey.
He also tweeted photos of LeBron James wearing the former NFL player’s jersey number.
The hashtag #Imwithkap refers to supporting Kaepernick and protesting the NFL for its treatment of the athlete.
Kaepernick began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by not standing for the national anthem during NFL games in 2016. Other NFL players ― and other athletes ― joined in the protests. Many have alleged that the NFL blackballed Kaepernick, who has not been signed to a team since becoming a free agent after the 2016 season, for his activism.
Director Ava DuVernay tweeted Sunday morning that she would not watch the Super Bowl because she wanted to support Kaepernick.
“To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs,” she wrote, in part. “It’s not worth it.”
Rapper Common also expressed his solidarity with Kaepernick by tweeting a photo of himself and civil rights icon activist Angela Davis wearing a #Imwithkap jersey.
“You know where I stand,” he wrote.
The support for Kaepernick and his activism continued through Sunday: