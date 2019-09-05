Colin Kaepernick Posts Passing Video: 'Staying Ready Against The Odds!'

Colin Kaepernick just wants to play again in the NFL ― and he’s proving it.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video on Instagram Wednesday showing him throwing passes to Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a workout. (See the clip below.)

Kaepernick wrote that he was “staying ready against the odds.” The video begins by noting he’s been “denied work for 917 days” after his kneeling protests during the national anthem sparked a debate about racial injustice and enraged President Donald Trump.

In the slickly edited clip, reportedly from a July training session at UCLA, Kaepernick fires pass after pass to Beckham as the video switches from black and white to color. Eventually, Beckham makes his signature one-handed grabs.

Kaepernick settled his collusion grievance against the NFL in February. He had accused the league of conspiring to keep him off a roster because of his demonstrations to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Trump and other critics accused him of disrespecting the flag.

The former 49ers star, who led the team to the Super Bowl in 2013, has not played in the NFL since December 2016. He became a free agent the following season and was unable to sign with a new team.