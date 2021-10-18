Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dead After COVID Complications

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday from complications of COVID-19, his family said in a Facebook post.

Powell, 84, had been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center and was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, his family wrote. Powell had multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that greatly diminishes the body’s immune response, NBC News and CNN reported.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said.

Powell was the first U.S. Black secretary of state when he was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001. His false claims about then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction helped justify Bush’s invasion in 2003.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, seen at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, died on Monday following complications from COVID-19, his family said. via AP

Powell served two tours in Vietnam in the Army. He was President Ronald Reagan’s deputy national security adviser, and then national security adviser. He was promoted to the rank of general in 1989, and chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Powell oversaw 28 crises as the Joint Chiefs chair, according to the State Department. They included Operation Desert Storm in 1991 ― the military response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. It was the first U.S. major foreign crisis since the Cold War.

George W. Bush hailed Powell as “a great public servant” and “a favorite of presidents.”

“He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend,” Bush said in a statement that sent condolences to Powell’s wife Alma and their children.

Then-Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial he said could contain anthrax as he presents evidence of Iraq's alleged weapons programs to the United Nations Security Council in 2003. AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Powell, among others in the George W. Bush administration, lied in making the case for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, falsely claiming that its president, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction. Powell infamously warned the United Nations Security Council that, if unstopped, Hussein intended to develop nuclear weapons and was already capable of biological attacks on other countries, including the U.S.

Powell said in a 2006 interview that he felt “terrible” about his role in supporting the invasion and blamed the intelligence system.

