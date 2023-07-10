Remainder Of Colleen Ballinger's Tour Canceled Amid 'Grooming' Allegations

Colleen Ballinger arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Colleen Ballinger, who is better known for her YouTube character Miranda Sings, has had the rest of her shows in her 2023 tour canceled.

Ballinger was set to appear in her comedy show, where she performs as both herself and her character, on Thursday in Boise, Idaho. Links to that event and the rest of the remaining shows on her website now go to Ticketmaster pages noting that the events are canceled.

The cancellations follow former fans telling HuffPost that they had inappropriate relationships with the 36-year-old YouTuber when some of them were teens. The former fans said that Ballinger would confide in them about her relationship problems and make sexual jokes.

Adam McIntyre, one former fan, said on his YouTube channel that Ballinger “grooms” her fans. (In a YouTube video in which Ballinger sang the entire time, she denied “grooming.” “I’m not a groomer, I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans, and I’m not a predator even though a lot of y’all think so,” she sang.)

Former fans, including one who was a minor at the time, also said that Ballinger sent them nude photos of fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas. Paytas, a former friend and podcast co-host of Ballinger’s whose nude photos were behind a paywall on OnlyFans, said in a YouTube video that she did not “condone” Ballinger sending others her photos.

“I think it’s the most disgusting thing,” Paytas said. “And above all else, illegal.”

Fans had been pointing out the absurdity of Ballinger selling merch that had “CANCELLED” written on it when her tour was still ongoing.

