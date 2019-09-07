Lifetime Releases Trailer For Its College Admissions Scandal Movie

The trailer for Lifetime’s adaptation of the college admissions scandal is here!

And the aptly-titled “The College Admissions Scandal” will premiere on the network on Oct. 12.

Penelope Ann Miller, Mia Kirshner, Sarah Dugdale, Sam Duke and Kendra Westwood star in the film centered on the scandal, which saw dozens of wealthy parents (including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin) accused of paying bribes in exchange for places at prestigious schools for their children.

IMDB, the online movie database, details the storyline as being about “two wealthy mothers, Caroline, a sought after interior designer and Bethany, an owner of a successful financial services firm, who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college.”

In July, Lifetime said the film would see the mothers facing “the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

Check out the trailer here: