Lori Loughlin’s Old Claim About Not Harming Her Children Comes Back To Haunt Her

An old interview in which actress Lori Loughlin said she would never do anything that her children “have to pay the price for” is going viral in the wake of her alleged involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The “Full House” star told the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2014 that she was “always very thoughtful about projects that I chose for myself.”

“I would say to myself, ‘Can my father watch this?’ If my father couldn’t watch it, I didn’t do it,” she explained. “And then when I had children, I always thought, I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that.”

Loughlin, who was raised Catholic, said her faith allowed her to know “we’re going to work this out” when faced with struggles. “Like it’s going to work out and I know you’ve got my back,” she said.

She also thanked her father for demanding, at the start of her career as a model, that her school grades didn’t drop. He also threatened to pull her from the industry if he saw a change in her attitude.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with paying $500,000 so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could score a coveted spot at the University of Southern California.

She has since reportedly been dropped from the “Fuller House” reboot and cut from The Hallmark Channel’s roster. “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman is among the 50 people charged in the alleged bribery scam.