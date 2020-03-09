Here Are The Schools Going Online Amid Coronavirus Fears

Hill Street Studios via Getty Images Colleges and universities across the country are closing down their classrooms to avoid spreading coronavirus.

A growing number of U.S. colleges and universities are switching to online rather than in-person courses in response to the spread of coronavirus across the United States. As of Monday afternoon, at least a dozen institutions of higher learning have either canceled in-person courses entirely or shifted the majority of their operations online.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to more than 550 Sunday, including 22 deaths, but the true scale remains unknown largely because the Trump administration continues to downplay its impact.

Regardless, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued guidance to colleges and universities on how to cope with campus closures, class cancellations and the transition to courses offered online. Here is a list of the colleges and universities that have elected to go online amid fears about coronavirus.

Brandman University

Brandman University Brandman University's campus in San Diego. Most of the university's classes in California and Washington are already online.

On March 6, Brandman University, a private college based in California and Washington, announced the school will suspend the majority of its on-campus courses. About 85% of Brandman’s courses are taken online, according to the university.

“University leaders developing Brandman’s response to this public health crisis anticipate the switch to entirely online course delivery can be achieved with minimal or no disruptions to students’ academic progress,” the university said in a statement.

Columbia University

Education Images Universal Images Group via Getty Images Columbia University in New York City suspended classes for two days to prepare for online instruction.

Columbia University, based in New York City, suspended class on March 9 and March 10 to prepare the university for a week of exclusively online courses.

“This suspension of activities will allow us to prepare to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week,” Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement. There have been more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York to date and at least 20 confirmed case in New York City specifically.

Hofstra University

Hofstra University Hofstra University's campus on Long Island has canceled in-person classes.

On March 8, Hofstra University, located on Long Island in New York, announced it would cancel in-person classes following a student’s reported symptoms of coronavirus after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.

The American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, announced one of its attendees tested positive for coronavirus. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) recently entered self-quarantine after discovering they had interacted with the infected individual at last month’s conference.

Princeton University

Terryfic3D via Getty Images A student walks toward Princeton University's Nassau Hall. The college plans to begin "virtual instruction" starting March 23.

On March 9, Princeton University in New Jersey announced it will offer its courses exclusively online when students return from spring break on March 23.

The transition will include “a mandatory, temporary move for all lectures, seminars, and precepts to virtual instruction starting on Monday, March 23,” the university said in a statement.

Rice University

aimintang via Getty Images Rice University in Houston is preparing for the possibility of online classes only after an employee contracted the virus.

Rice University in Texas announced on March 8 all of its classes for the week of March 9 will be canceled as the university prepares to possibly offer all of its courses exclusively online.

One employee at the university was confirmed to have contracted the virus, and Rice has since closed the hall where that employee worked until further notice.

Seattle University

Seattle University Seattle University campus suspended in-person classes on March 9 after several coronavirus cases were confirmed in Washington state.

On March 9, Seattle University in Washington announced it will suspend all in-person classes and offer its courses online from March 9 until March 20. Despite the discovery of several coronavirus infections in Washington, Seattle University said there have been no confirmed cases in their “campus community.”

In a statement, the university said it is taking these steps “out of an abundance of caution and to support public health efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region, including social distancing.”

Stanford University

SpVVK via Getty Images Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, has suspended in-person classes for the rest of the current semester.

On March 9, Stanford University announced it will suspend all in-person courses for the remainder of the winter semester, effective immediately. In a statement, university Provost Persis Drell said California public health officials recommended encouraging good personal hygiene “but also minimizing close contact among groups of people.”

University of Washington

gregobagel via Getty Images The University of Washington's main campus in Seattle. It also plans to suspend in-person classes for the rest of the current semester.

On March 6, University of Washington announced it will also suspend in-person courses for the remainder of the semester, effective immediately.

“These actions are being taken in response to recommendations from public health agencies to avoid bringing large groups of people together in close proximity for events and gatherings,” university officials said in a statement.

