“The Matrix” just got another sequel, baseball style.

Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh artfully dodged a bullet ― well, a line drive ― against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday in a move reminiscent of Neo, Keanu Reeves’ character in the sci-fi classic “The Matrix.”

The Astros later shared a McHugh/Neo mashup on Twitter for full effect.

No, Neo. I'm trying to tell you that when you're ready, you won't have to.#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/JFOAcFYuCP — Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2019

The home plate umpire, Chris Guccione, even approached McHugh and exclaimed, “That was ‘The Matrix’!” MLB.com reported.

In the full replay of Collin McHugh's Matrix move you can see the ump literally say "That was The Matrix!" afterwards pic.twitter.com/MvHs8mp1Io — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) April 17, 2019

The ball actually grazed McHugh’s finger, and Carlos Correa converted the liner into a double play, the site noted.

As one Twitter user joked: “Morpheus was right, Collin McHugh is the one.”

Morpheus was right, Collin McHugh is the one. https://t.co/bzCZG8mwq2 — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) April 17, 2019