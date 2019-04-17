SPORTS

Pitcher Collin McHugh's 'Matrix' Move Saves Him, And Twitter Users Call Out His Neo-ness

The Houston Astros pitcher pulled off a back-bending dodge as a line drive blazed toward him.

The Matrix” just got another sequel, baseball style.

Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh artfully dodged a bullet ― well, a line drive ― against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday in a move reminiscent of Neo, Keanu Reeves’ character in the sci-fi classic “The Matrix.”

The Astros later shared a McHugh/Neo mashup on Twitter for full effect.

The home plate umpire, Chris Guccione, even approached McHugh and exclaimed, “That was ‘The Matrix’!” MLB.com reported.

The ball actually grazed McHugh’s finger, and Carlos Correa converted the liner into a double play, the site noted.

As one Twitter user joked: “Morpheus was right, Collin McHugh is the one.”

