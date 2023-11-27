'Euphoria's' Colman Domingo Questions Young Actors' 'Work Ethic' After Toxic Set Allegations

Colman Domingo thinks some young actors might not be cut out for the pressure of show business.
Domingo questioned reports about a “toxic” work environment on the set of “Euphoria,” telling The Independent on Sunday that intense schedules and long shoots are just part of a “normal work day” in Hollywood.
“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours,” he said.
In a 2022 investigation by The Daily Beast, people involved with the edgy HBO series’ second season said “multiple complaints” were made to SAG-AFTRA after background actors had to endure long, disorganized night shoots, often without proper meal or bathroom breaks.
Domingo, who won an Emmy for playing recovering addict Ali Muhammad on the show, told The Independent, “Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep.”
“You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”
“I’ve been in this business for 32 years,” he continued. “I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports,’ I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”
Domingo also vouched for “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, whose relationship with series regular Barbie Ferreira reportedly fell apart over the direction of her character, Kat, during Season 2.
“There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of ‘Euphoria,’” the Broadway alum said. “Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”
In April, Ferreira denied reports she had stormed off set and called her exit from the show a “mutual decision” during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.
“I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend,” she told host Dax Shepard. “I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”