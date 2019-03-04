Motorist Captures Massive Avalanche Heading Right For The Highway In Colorado

Several avalanches rolled across Interstate 70 in Colorado on Sunday, and motorists caught them on camera.

One clip that went viral showed a massive cloud of snow rolling down the mountainside and right into the highway:

Caught on camera: @KDVR viewer captured this video of an #avalanche near I-70 today in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain. #CoWX #KDVR pic.twitter.com/eL6uIwB4c3 — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) March 3, 2019

“All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche,” Jacob Easton, who filmed one of the viral clips, told FOX31 in Denver. “It’s exciting, but pretty nerve-wracking because you don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

While the avalanche looked bad on camera, it wasn’t enough to close the highway.

“It hit the road. There were no cars buried. No injuries,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper Tim Schaefer told The Denver Post. “It was more than a dusting of snow. There was also tree debris on the road.”

Avalanche on March 3rd in Tenmile Canyon in Summit County, Colorado. The highway was unaffected by the avalanche. Avalanche debris collected in Tenmile Creek which is underneath the avalanche path and away from the highway. pic.twitter.com/44c1E3z8eN — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) March 3, 2019

Later in the day, another avalanche swept through a stretch of the same highway in nearby Summit County. That one shut down the highway for about three hours, according to The Denver Channel. It was also caught on camera: