What A Joke! Now Trump Insists He 'Kiddingly' Referred To A Colorado Border Wall

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he was “kiddingly” referring to a border wall in Colorado during a speech at an energy conference in Pittsburgh.

Twitter critics aren’t swallowing that one.

Trump clearly joked about Kansas not needing a border wall when he spoke Wednesday. But he appeared dead serious when he touted his very successful border wall in Colorado (and the crowd applauded). As nearly every American knows, Colorado doesn’t border Mexico (though it does border New Mexico).

“We’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump declared. “We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

Trump said he is building a wall in Colorado and said Kansas will not have a wall. pic.twitter.com/Jbuaa8aIqv — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) October 24, 2019

When Twitter exploded with tweets mocking Trump’s blooper, he came up with a mangled presidential message about “kiddingly” referring to the Colorado wall.

(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

That sent Twitter wits off on a new round of attacks.

Just admit you don’t know where Colorado is located. 🤣 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 24, 2019

#KIDDINGLY



(Kiddingly)-> I will release my tax returns.

(Kiddingly)-> I won't have time to play golf.

(Kiddingly)-> Mexico will pay for the wall.

(Kiddingly)-> Balance Federal Budget quickly.

(Kiddingly)-> Trade wars are easy to win.

(Kiddingly)-> The Kurds are much safer now. — C.S. 🔥Everything is fine🔥 (@cs_4clo) October 24, 2019

OMG!!!! SERIOUSLY maybe your 38 % base believes you were kidding but the vast majority of Americans know you really think Colorado is a border state and this is OUR reaction pic.twitter.com/M7Zv35ec9c — Bruno Hugo (@BHPIII13) October 24, 2019

Oh, honey, stop with the “only joking!” We know your mind is slipping. We know you don’t know geography. We know you lie like you breath. We know you’re not building a wall. We know you’re a traitor.



Shush now and go back to bed. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) October 24, 2019

New Mexico will pay for it. — MikeT (@MikeWThompson) October 25, 2019

You thought Colorado was on the border. (Not kidding) — MrsWhatsIt 🆘️🇺🇸 (@Rainbird42true) October 24, 2019

Trump was not kidding. Judge for yourself https://t.co/zX0wIwYEdV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2019

I love jokes where the punch line is delivered dead pan, without pause for expected laughter, and the audience doesnt get the joke and claps instead of laughing. Then it’s never clarified that it was a joke. All from a man with a known great sense of humor. — Andrew Menotti (@APMC1985) October 24, 2019