What A Joke! Now Trump Insists He 'Kiddingly' Referred To A Colorado Border Wall

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he was “kiddingly” referring to a border wall in Colorado during a speech at an energy conference in Pittsburgh.
Twitter critics aren’t swallowing that one.
Trump clearly joked about Kansas not needing a border wall when he spoke Wednesday. But he appeared dead serious when he touted his very successful border wall in Colorado (and the crowd applauded). As nearly every American knows, Colorado doesn’t border Mexico (though it does border New Mexico).
“We’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump declared. “We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”
When Twitter exploded with tweets mocking Trump’s blooper, he came up with a mangled presidential message about “kiddingly” referring to the Colorado wall.
That sent Twitter wits off on a new round of attacks.