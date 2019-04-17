Woman Who Prompted Closure Of Denver-Area Schools Is Dead

The FBI said there is “no longer a threat to the community” in the search for Sol Pais, the 18-year-old woman who traveled to Colorado from Florida this week and made threats that led to the closure of Denver-area schools Wednesday.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said Pais was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

Law enforcement sources told CBS Denver Pais was located west of Denver near the Echo Lake Campground close to the base of Mount Evans.

Authorities said Wednesday all schools closed today will be open tomorrow under increased security.

Pais was the subject of an intensive manhunt after she arrived in the state Monday night and proceeded to purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Pais was reportedly “infatuated” with the shooting at Columbine High School that took place 20 years ago.

“We take these threats seriously; it’s certainly not the first threat that we’ve had involving Columbine High School,” Shrader said at a news conference Tuesday night. “This opens a wound, especially on anniversary week for those families who are most deeply impacted by this.”

A local police bulletin obtained by the Denver Post Tuesday instructed officers to detain Pais for a mental health evaluation.