Police in Colorado conducted two more searches and seized potential evidence this week in connection with the disappearance of a mom who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators were spotted back at 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth’s Woodland Park home on Wednesday, along with a mobile crime unit. A multi-jurisdictional task force made up of local, state and federal investigators conducted the search, police said.

On Tuesday, police returned to the Florissant home of Berreth’s fiancé, 32-year-old Patrick Frazee. Authorities reportedly searched his 35-acre ranch again after eyewitnesses told Colorado Springs’s KRDO News they spotted him the previous day dropping off trash at a Teller County waste management facility. Authorities seized the trash, according to KRDO.

Authorities spent two days last week searching Frazee’s residence and property. Approximately 75 state and federal law enforcement officers participated in the search, which included the use of a backhoe, investigators said. Frazee’s pickup truck was towed from the scene.

Only @KKTV11News was there today as the @FBIDenver searched Kelsey Berreth's townhome. She's been missing since Thanksgiving. I'll have a live update on the case at 10:00 p.m. #KelseyBerreth #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/03PvY8lXRW — Jessica Leicht (@JessLeichtKKTV) December 20, 2018

A judge sealed search warrants issued in connection with the case. De Young has said only that they were obtained “based on information developed.”

“Kelsey has not been located and there have been no arrests to date,” Woodland Park police said in a Wednesday press release. “Investigators continue to make steady progress with multiple investigative leads in this case.”

Berreth, a flight instructor and mother, hasn’t been seen since November.

Frazee told investigators he last saw Berreth when he picked up their 1-year-old daughter on Nov. 22 and received a text message from her on Nov. 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, police said.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young has called Berreth’s disappearance “suspicious,” and at a press conference last week pleaded with Frazee to “sit down with investigators.”

Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, said his client is cooperating.

“Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement,” swabs for DNA comparisons and photographs, Loew told HuffPost last week.

Frazee has not been charged in Berreth’s disappearance. Asked by a reporter last week if Frazee is a suspect, De Young said he’s not “willing to jump to conclusions or label people.”

Police last week released surveillance footage taken on Nov. 22 that shows Berreth shopping with her daughter at a Safeway in Woodland Park, some 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. It was the last confirmed sighting of her, police said.

Kelsey Berreth, pictured with her daughter and fiancé, Patrick Frazee, has not been seen since Thanksgiving. Facebook.com/helpfindkelseyberreth

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Berreth’s whereabouts. An anonymous donor provided the reward money on Saturday, according to police.

The family created a Facebook page called “Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth” to raise awareness about her disappearance, authorities said.

Berreth is described as a white female with brown hair, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262, or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 719-647-5999.