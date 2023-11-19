Colorado Official Slams Judge Over 'Very Troubling' Trump Insurrection Case Ruling

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ripped a state judge’s ruling last week after she turned down an effort to bar former President Donald Trump from Colorado’s primary ballot in 2024.

Griswold – in an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Saturday – chimed in on the judge’s decision that found Trump engaged in insurrection but rejected an attempt to prevent his name from appearing on the state’s ballot.

The decision arrived after a lawsuit from a D.C.-based ethics watchdog argued that the former president’s actions linked to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 conflicted with a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment to bar people from holding office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution.

Griswold, after Velshi referred to the decision as being far from a “victory,” said she was “surprised” by the ruling and the MSNBC anchor was “really hitting it on the head.”

“The idea that any official who would engage in insurrection would be barred from taking office except the presidency is incredibly surprising. That basically means that the presidency is a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card for insurrection,” said Griswold, adding that it was “very troubling” to her.

“The American people need to know that the president, the person – if anybody – the person most in charge of protecting the Constitution, actually has a duty to do so. So I’m right there with you. I find it very troubling that the president of the United States could engage in insurrection and unlike everybody else, could then be president again.”

