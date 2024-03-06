Colorado Primary Results: Live Updates

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Democratic Primary

Republicans and Democrats cast their ballots for the 2024 presidential primary on Tuesday.
Colorado voters cast ballots in the 2024 presidential primary on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance on the Colorado primary ballot was in question until the last minute. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Trump would be restored to the ballot, after a handful of Colorado voters petitioned to have his name removed for violating his oath to protect the Constitution by engaging in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Polling favors Trump to win his primary contest against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his only remaining opponent. President Joe Biden is similarly expected to win the nomination for the Democrats.

All polls across the state were closed by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Colorado primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.

