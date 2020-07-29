Colorado Restaurant That Reopened Amid Coronavirus Shutdown Closes For Good

A Colorado restaurant that flouted state orders by reopening amid the COVID-19 shutdown has served its final customer.

Jesse and April Arellano — who operated C&C Breakfast and Kitchen in Castle Rock, Colorado, for more than six years — announced on Facebook Sunday that they opted not to renew the eatery’s lease.

The closure was effective immediately, they said.

“After locking down our stores and following the guidance of our government, we expected to be back up and running after 2 weeks,” the Arellanos wrote. “I am sad to say that we are having issues just like many other small businesses. Not only are sales hurting because of all the restrictions, but staffing too.”

Noting that “the toll on our family from all of this has been immense,” the couple added that they “hope one day to return to” Castle Rock. The restaurant’s sister location in Colorado Springs will remain open.

In a similarly worded Facebook post Tuesday, the Arellanos reiterated their hope to reopen the restaurant one day.

“We want to weather the storm and last long enough to be able to return someday, better and stronger,” they wrote. “We trust God, and we know that he opens doors and closes them.”

C&C Breakfast and Kitchen made national headlines in May when the Arellanos reopened their restaurant’s doors for full dine-in service, defying their state’s public health orders that had been in place for weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Viral photos and videos posted on social media on Mother’s Day May 10 showed the eatery’s interior packed with seated patrons and a line of customers awaiting coffee and take-out orders.

In many of the images, only one person could be seen wearing a mask.

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

“I expected it to be busy. I never expected this,” April Arellano told the Castle Rock News-Press at the time. “I’m so happy so many people came out to support the Constitution and stand up for what is right. We did our time. We did our two weeks. We did more than two weeks, ... and we were failing. We had to do something.”

Days later, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) ordered the restaurant closed for at least 30 days and had its business license suspended indefinitely as the crowding caused “an imminent health hazard.”

“I joined most Coloradans in our frustration watching videos of people illegally packed into restaurants and thinking about all the moms and grandmothers and aunts and everyone who was put at increased risk of dying from this horrible virus,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 45,296 cases of coronavirus in Colorado and 1,807 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!