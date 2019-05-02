Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Launches Democratic Presidential Bid

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado says he is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The three-term senator made the announcement Thursday on CBS’ “CBS This Morning.” He is now among more than 20 Democrats seeking the party’s presidential nomination.

The 54-year-old Bennet is a former head of the Denver school district who carved out a profile as a wonky, policy-oriented senator. He gained internet fame this year for a harsh scolding of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas over the government shutdown.

Bennet was close to launching a presidential campaign after that but had to pause it after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.