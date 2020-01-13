Colorado Springs Stabbing Spree Leaves 8 Injured, Suspect In Custody: Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A stabbing rampage by a male suspect has left eight people injured near downtown Colorado Springs in attacks that were apparently carried out at random, police said Monday.

The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said in a statement.

Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city’s America the Beautiful Park, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals but police said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.”

Police said the suspect was a male but provided no other information about him.