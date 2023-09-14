HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A time-honored fashion tip: Find the things you like and get them in a bunch of colors. This is now a whole lot easier because Birkenstock has dropped a huge selection of fabrics and tones for their incredibly trendy and often sold-out Birkenstock Boston leather clogs.

Advertisement

Originally designed in the late ’70s, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have enjoyed a TikTok-fueled resurgence in recent years. With a contoured cork-latex footbed and EVA sole, these shoes are comfortable for all-day wear but are still super easy and casual to kick on if you’re grabbing the mail or going on a walk. They’re essentially a closed-toe version of your favorite Birkenstock sandals, meaning they’re ideal for fall or general in-between temperatures, when you don’t need a whole boot but don’t want your toes out.

Until recently, the style was predominantly available in three classic oiled leather colors — black, dark brown and tan — which were often sold out across retailers. Luckily, Birkenstock has dropped new, vivid colors in their suede Boston clog as well as a variety of colors in the corduroy-style suede, EVA material and shearling-lined models. And they’re incredibly good-looking.

When I finally snagged a light tan pair of the traditional oiled leather clogs last spring, they soon became a large part of my shoe rotation. So you can imagine my excitement (and instant need to purchase) when I saw the clogs came in a lovely green that’s reminiscent of the Philadelphia Eagles’ uniform. (Go birds!) Though I like my tan clogs, these green clogs are my new favorite shoe, bringing a fun pop of color to any outfit.

I wear them running errands, to yoga class, around the house, in the city and even took them camping to test their outdoor ability. On concrete or at campsites, they’ve proven to be an ideal versatile shoe that is comfortable and so easy to slide on, while still giving me foot support.

Advertisement

You can wear the clogs barefoot in heat or with socks when it’s cooler; they’re super easy to clean if they get dirty or scuffed (just dab any spots with soap and water on a rag) and they have that stable Birkenstock footbed while remaining lightweight and unfussy.