“You don't have to spend a lot of money to experiment with color and stand out,” creative director Meredith Peck explains.
On a recent dip into social media, an Instagram post from California-based creative director Meredith Peck caught my eye. She was clad in a voluminous brilliant blue caftan topped off with a green cardigan — but what really sparked a shopping urge were her semi-opaque, cobalt blue tights.

Not everyone may feel totally comfortable sporting head-to-toe color like Peck, but the idea of adding a bright spot to an outfit in the form of colorful hosiery felt like something readily achievable.

“Colored tights can be a fun way to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit,” Peck told HuffPost in an email, encouraging the mixing and matching of standout colors like blues, reds and hot pinks. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to experiment with color and stand out while expressing your personality.”

When looking for colorful opaque tights, pay attention to the denier — which, as the hosiery brand Swedish Stockings explains, is another word for the weight or thickness of your stockings. According to multiple brands and outlets, something around 40 deniers and up will offer a more opaque look.

Peck’s best advice for trying out colorful hosiery? “Don’t take it too seriously and have fun with it!”

In the spirit of enjoyment, we’re rounded up nine pairs of opaque and semi-opaque tights to jazz up your winter outfits.

1
Amazon
A "super-opaque" pair from a brand endorsed by our expert
Hue, the brand responsible for Peck’s brilliant cobalt tights, arguably made its mark with inventive use of color. On Amazon, you can find Hue's 90-denier tights in a variety of cool, muted tones like forest green (pictured), dark mustard and classic navy. This particular pair has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and more than 10,000 ratings, and is available in sizes 1-5. (You can view a size chart on Hue’s website.)
$18.50 at Amazon
2
Target
A "blackout" pair from Hanes
This ultra-opaque option from Hanes offers a 100-denier weight for an almost legging-like opacity.
$12 at Target
3
Ulla Popken
A plus-size pair available in too many good colors
It’s nearly impossible to choose our favorite color out of the eight stylish options available in this pair from German plus-size retailer Ulla Popken. These opaque 60-denier tights are available in sizes 14/16 through 30/32, in hues like red, yellow and emerald. (You can also find the brand’s tights on Amazon, but sizing is limited.)
$25.95 at Ulla Popken$25.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An 80-denier pair available in 25 colors
These 80-denier tights have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon across more than 11,000 ratings. They’re available in an array of 25 eye-popping colors and in sizes XS through XXL/3XL. “As a short, plus size woman... I have struggled to find tights period, much less find ones that are comfortable,” wrote one reviewer, who was “floored” by the tights’ excellent fit. “These are it.”
$7.11+ at Amazon
5
Target
A $9 option from Target available in eight colors
This 50-denier pair from Target clocks in under $10 and comes in a range of festive colors — everything from the red pictured here to an offbeat olive and classic black, gray and white. They’re available in sizes S/M through 1X/2X.
$9 at Target
6
Nordstrom
A pair of 50-denier tights in a perfect shade of purple
From longtime Italian hosiery brand Oroblu, these brilliant purple tights offer a 50-denier weight, meaning they’re mostly opaque with a touch of sheerness. They’ll bring a regal quality to any winter look. Get these in an S/M or M/L.
$27 at Nordstrom
7
Eloquii
A plus-size pair in cool chocolate brown
This cool brown pair from beloved plus-size retailer Eloquii offers a semi-opaque 20-denier construction and is available in sizes 14/16 through 26/28. You can also get them in black.
$17.97 at Eloquii (regularly $29.95)
8
Sheertex
A pair of shocking pink nylons that promise to be indestructible
While they might not be for everyone, Sheertex’s semi-opaque tights are worth a mention simply for their shocking saturation of Barbie’s signature rosy hue. This pair, available in sizes XS through 3XL, is made with the brand’s ultra-strong and practically unrippable plastic polymers.
$61 at Sheertex (regularly $89)
9
SheerteX
Or a semi-opaque option in classic black
If hot pink isn’t your speed, Sheertex also offers a semi-sheer rip-resistant option in a classic shade of black. These are also available in sizes XS through 3XL.
$41 at Sheertex (regularly $59)

