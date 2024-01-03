Sheertex, Amazon, Ulla Popken Tights from Sheertex, Hue and Ulla Popken.

On a recent dip into social media, an Instagram post from California-based creative director Meredith Peck caught my eye. She was clad in a voluminous brilliant blue caftan topped off with a green cardigan — but what really sparked a shopping urge were her semi-opaque, cobalt blue tights.

Not everyone may feel totally comfortable sporting head-to-toe color like Peck, but the idea of adding a bright spot to an outfit in the form of colorful hosiery felt like something readily achievable.

“Colored tights can be a fun way to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit,” Peck told HuffPost in an email, encouraging the mixing and matching of standout colors like blues, reds and hot pinks. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to experiment with color and stand out while expressing your personality.”

When looking for colorful opaque tights, pay attention to the denier — which, as the hosiery brand Swedish Stockings explains, is another word for the weight or thickness of your stockings. According to multiple brands and outlets, something around 40 deniers and up will offer a more opaque look.

Peck’s best advice for trying out colorful hosiery? “Don’t take it too seriously and have fun with it!”

