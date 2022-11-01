My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days

Zappos A selection of bright Uggs from Zappos.

It’s a dreary Saturday, rainy and cold, and I’m in a horribly long line at the post office needing to track a likely stolen package and send in my vote-by-mail ballot, but I am smiling, baby. Why? Because I am wearing my brand new, bright yellow tiny baby Uggs. They’ve got a little more coverage than a slipper without being a whole honking winter boot, and they’re a screamingly bright color that might even be seen from outer space — my favorite type of winter wear.

A lover of thrifting and discount finds at big box stores, I’m usually pretty resistant to wearing brand-name items or spending a lot of money on new clothes or shoes. However, having grown up in New England, I also know the importance of high-quality winter gear that will keep me warm and last for seasons to come.

Along with the rest of the internet, I’ve seen the revival of Ugg slippers in the last few years, and have been interested in getting a pair for myself. And having grown up in the 2000s, I’m a bit of an Ugg purist. To me, it’s worth spending a little more than I would on a knock-off pair to get a pair of real shearling winter kicks that will stay snuggly and warm.

I scoured the internet in search of a pair in a fun color that I haven’t seen in other places. I found that Zappos offered a wide selection, boasting colors I hadn’t seen on other websites, including Ugg.com. Zappos also offered discounts on certain styles and had popular designs that were sold out in other places.

I was originally searching for a pair of slippers, but the so-called “ultra mini” style stole my heart, and not just for the bright yellow color (although that played a big part). I love to wear clogs and slippers — and have been known to wear them outside periodically, even when it’s snowing — but I wanted something with a little more support and a full heel covering without being a bulky boot.

Courtesy of Griffin Wynne My bright yellow tiny baby Uggs that I will be buried in.

Don’t be fooled by the grays, browns and blacks of most jackets and boots. Winter is the perfect season to rock bright colors. A cold weather neon gives you something to look forward to when the weather is crappy, and it’s guaranteed to make strangers smile and garner you some sweet compliments from kind strangers at the produce section.

I can’t recommend enough getting a pair of bright-colored Uggs. They’ll give your whole outfit a boost of sunshine and will put a little pep in your step as you slog through slush and rain.

To share the love, and hopefully, to convert more people to wearing neon Uggs all winter long, I’ve rounded up my favorite pairs from Zappos in a huge selection of electrifying hues.

