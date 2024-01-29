Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost; Photo:Getty Images,Timberland; GANNI; Jacquemus; Temples and Bridges Green Timberland boots, red Temples and Bridges sunglasses, pink Jacquemus hat and a plaid Ganni scarf

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For many of us, late January — otherwise known as the dead of winter — brings frigid temperatures, gray skies, and the general lack of will to put together a decent outfit.

Advertisement

The holidays are over and we’re focused on function over style, often relying on a warm yet painfully boring black coat to cover up as much as possible. And while I’d love for all of us to get creative enough to channel the spirit of André Leon Talley and don colorful capes instead, it might not be realistic. So I’ll resort to baby steps: adding fun, colorful accessories to your outerwear repertoire that will both brighten and delight.