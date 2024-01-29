ShoppingStylecold weatheraccessories

These Winter Accessories Will Add Some Flavor To Your Boring Black Jacket

The dead of winter calls for a little dopamine dressing.
Green Timberland boots, red Temples and Bridges sunglasses, pink Jacquemus hat and a plaid Ganni scarf
Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost; Photo:Getty Images,Timberland; GANNI; Jacquemus; Temples and Bridges
Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost; Photo:Getty Images,Timberland; GANNI; Jacquemus; Temples and Bridges

For many of us, late January — otherwise known as the dead of winter — brings frigid temperatures, gray skies, and the general lack of will to put together a decent outfit.

For many of us, late January — otherwise known as the dead of winter — brings frigid temperatures, gray skies, and the general lack of will to put together a decent outfit.

The holidays are over and we’re focused on function over style, often relying on a warm yet painfully boring black coat to cover up as much as possible. And while I’d love for all of us to get creative enough to channel the spirit of André Leon Talley and don colorful capes instead, it might not be realistic. So I’ll resort to baby steps: adding fun, colorful accessories to your outerwear repertoire that will both brighten and delight.

Keep the black jacket if you must, but adorn it with some flair. Here are some of my very favorite accessories of the season that work for all genders — and because January also brings sales, several items are on sale. Thank me later, when someone can actually spot you in a crowd.

1
Target
Tech-friendly men's gloves made from recycled polyester
The marled knit on these ultra-affordable gloves offers a textured appearance that will juxtapose nicely with your solid black parka. They come in one size, and are also available in black, charcoal gray and a lighter blue.
$5 at Target
2
ASOS
A colorblocked balaclava
This traditional knitted headwear has enjoyed a street style resurgence in the past few years, and is now widely available in nearly every conceivable fabrication and price point. We’re digging this colorblocked iteration from ASOS that pairs two essential neutral hues with an unexpected splash of spring-y lavender.
$33 at ASOS
3
Nordstrom
A classic plaid scarf from a heritage outerwear brand
Add some subtle color to your look with Barbour’s red and navy tartan scarf that combines lambswool with a hint of cashmere.
$80 at Nordstrom
4
Photo: Timberland
Bright green 50th Anniversary Edition waterproof women's boots from Timberland
Trade in your sensible black boots for an equally sensible pair that is far more aesthetically pleasing. This green colorway is limited edition, so now's the time. They're available in women's 4.5-11.
$99 at Timberland (regularly $170)
5
Target
A mauve scarf made from 100% cashmere
This cold weather-ready hidden gem is available in a slew of colors both neutral and bright, including an icy light blue and a brilliant aqua. We gravitated towards this dusty purple. It's 68 inches long, and hand-washing is recommended.
$79 at Target
6
Amazon
A satin-lined beanie for protecting curls
This knit cap offers a slouchy look and a synthetic satin lining that’s kinder on curly tresses — even when the weather calls for bundling up. It comes in dozens of colors.
$12.99 at Amazon
7
Photo: The North Face
Apex insulated tech gloves from The North Face
The perfect accompaniment to a black puffer, these women's gloves are light, warm, and add a pop of boysenberry to your fit.
$60 at The North Face
8
Photo: The North Face
The North Face x Undercover SOUKUU down cap
For your inner hypebeast, this hat will add a little energy to your outerwear routine, while keeping your ears super toasty.
$84 at The North Face
9
Photo: GANNI
Ganni’s women's recycled wool fringe scarf
For those who prefer a more subtle pop of color, this oversized scarf is cozy as hell and made of recycled wool.
$93 at GANNI (regularly $185)$185 at Farfetch
10
Photo: Theory
Sleek leather tech gloves from Theory
These earth-toned women's gloves are an instant pick-me-up for any winter coat, giving you a more put-together look with minimal effort. They're compatible with touch-screen devices as well.
$117 at Theory (regularly $195)
11
Photo: TMPLS & BRDGS Eyewear
Candy-colored shades from Temples And Bridges
Protect your eyes from snow glare in the most stylish way possible. These deep red frames were inspired by Jolly Ranchers, and they promise to make any bland winter look a little sweeter.
$250 at Temples and Bridges
12
Amazon
A cool blue Carhartt beanie
It’s hard to remember a time when Carhartt’s acrylic “watch cap” wasn't a completely ubiquitous winter accessory. These days, it seems like everyone is trudging through the cold sporting one of these snug and affordable hats. With an under-$20 price point, insulating knit and no-fuss design, it’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants to stay warm in style. Good news for fans of color: It’s also available in a slew of eye-popping hues like hot pink, bright green and the oceanic aqua pictured here.
$19.99 at Amazon
13
Photo: Telfar
Or a cobalt-hued option from Telfar
This beanie captures the bright, saucy energy of Telfar's signature bags while keeping you warm with its double layer knit construction.
$55 at Telfar
14
Photo: Alo
Alo’s faux fur tote bag
Alo's faux fur tote is a true winter wonderland staple. With sturdy handles and pockets galore, this tote is both festive and functional.
$188 at Alo Yoga
15
Superdry
Citrus-hued gloves with a ribbed cuff
Battle freezing temperatures with some tropically-infused colors in the form of these soft alpaca-blend gloves that come in women's sizing.
$11.48 at Superdry (regularly $22.95)
16
Photo: Jacquemus
A fluffy Jacquemus beanie
Dopamine dressing at its best: This plush, candy-colored hat will keep you toasty and help you cope with the winter blues all at once.
$100 at Jacquemus (regularly $200)

