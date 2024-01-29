HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
For many of us, late January — otherwise known as the dead of winter — brings frigid temperatures, gray skies, and the general lack of will to put together a decent outfit.
The holidays are over and we’re focused on function over style, often relying on a warm yet painfully boring black coat to cover up as much as possible. And while I’d love for all of us to get creative enough to channel the spirit of André Leon Talley and don colorful capes instead, it might not be realistic. So I’ll resort to baby steps: adding fun, colorful accessories to your outerwear repertoire that will both brighten and delight.
Keep the black jacket if you must, but adorn it with some flair. Here are some of my very favorite accessories of the season that work for all genders — and because January also brings sales, several items are on sale. Thank me later, when someone can actually spot you in a crowd.