The Most Popular Color Of KitchenAid Stand Mixer In Every State

Need help picking out a color you know you'll love? See which shades the rest of America likes the most.

The mighty KitchenAid stand mixer is coveted by home cooks everywhere, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a wedding registry without one on it. (Pro tip: You don’t have to wait for a mate. Just buy the stand mixer!)

And let’s be realistic ― while the appliance can produce dreamy desserts, the real reason most of us want one is because it looks pretty on our countertops. You can get one in shiny copper, icy mint green, vintage dusty pink and every color you can dream of. On the KitchenAid site alone, the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer model comes in 46 colors.

But this kitchen workhorse doesn’t come cheap (it ranges from $400 to $500 for the most popular models), and it occupies a significant space on your countertop for the duration of its lifespan. So consider this ― are you sure you want one in neon pink?

If you need help deciding which color to buy, here’s a little peer influence for you. KitchenAid conducted a 2020 OnePoll survey that asked 5,000 Americans (100 per state) for their favorite color of KitchenAid stand mixers. (Scroll to the bottom of this story to see the state-by-state breakdown of how people voted.) Take a look at their top picks below and snag one for yourself:

1
Blue Velvet
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 600 6-Quart Stand Mixer, Matte Velvet

Get it for $499 on Amazon
2
Aqua Sky
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
3
Kyoto Glow
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Kyoto Glow

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
4
Pistachio
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Pistachio

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
5
Matte Dried Rose
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Matte Dried Rose

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
6
Empire Red
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Empire Red

Get it for $399.99 from Macy's
7
Black Matte
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Black Matte

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
8
Copper Pearl
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 600 6-Quart Stand Mixer, Copper Pearl

Get it for $499.99 at Wayfair
9
Contour Silver
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver

Get it for $399.99 from KitchenAid
