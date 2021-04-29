The Most Popular Color Of KitchenAid Stand Mixer In Every State

KitchenAid

The mighty KitchenAid stand mixer is coveted by home cooks everywhere, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a wedding registry without one on it. (Pro tip: You don’t have to wait for a mate. Just buy the stand mixer!)

And let’s be realistic ― while the appliance can produce dreamy desserts, the real reason most of us want one is because it looks pretty on our countertops. You can get one in shiny copper, icy mint green, vintage dusty pink and every color you can dream of. On the KitchenAid site alone, the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer model comes in 46 colors.

But this kitchen workhorse doesn’t come cheap (it ranges from $400 to $500 for the most popular models), and it occupies a significant space on your countertop for the duration of its lifespan. So consider this ― are you sure you want one in neon pink?

If you need help deciding which color to buy, here’s a little peer influence for you. KitchenAid conducted a 2020 OnePoll survey that asked 5,000 Americans (100 per state) for their favorite color of KitchenAid stand mixers. (Scroll to the bottom of this story to see the state-by-state breakdown of how people voted.) Take a look at their top picks below and snag one for yourself:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.