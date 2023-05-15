What's Hot

I Adopted An Internet-Famous Cat. It Changed My Life In Ways I Never Imagined.

The 8 Biggest Predictors You'll Be Happy At Your Job

Ja Morant Is Suspended For Another Gun Incident On Social Media

GOP Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley: ‘Not Realistic’ To Push Federal Abortion Ban

7 Chic And Affordable Outdoor Rugs You Can Buy At Target

Chris Murphy Predicts 'Popular Revolt' If Supreme Court Blocks Universal Background Checks

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

This New True-Crime Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

UK Promises More Arms For Ukraine As Zelenskyy Meets Sunak On European Tour

Planned Parenthood CEO Supports Supreme Court Expansion, Term Limits

People Who Run Say These Are The Very Best Windbreakers

I Never Could Have Guessed How I'd Feel About Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

Entertainmentthe bachelorcolton underwoodJordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Guests at the former "Bachelor" star's nuptials included Olivia Wilde, who broke tradition by wearing white: "The grooms approved.”
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Colton Underwood is officially a “Bachelor” no more.

The reality star and former NFL player married political strategist Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley, California, on Saturday. The two men had announced their engagement in February of last year.

The ceremony took place at the Carneros Resort and Spa in front of about 200 guests and culminated in “a disco-themed pool party,” according to People. Brown and Underwood wore custom Tom Ford suits in blue and green, respectively, in keeping with the natural setting of their nuptials.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood said. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

Jordan C. Brown (left) and Colton Underwood.
Jordan C. Brown (left) and Colton Underwood.
Bravo via Getty Images

As for his relationship with his new husband, he told People: “I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”

Attendees included Olivia Wilde, who shared a pair of snapshots of the wedding to her Instagram Story.

“Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director quipped. “The grooms approved.”

Underwood and Brown, who worked on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, began dating in fall 2021. The former “Bachelor” star first addressed his sexuality publicly in an emotional “Good Morning America” interview that aired in April of that year.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he told host Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

The announcement, however, was not without controversy.

Some accused Underwood of “monetizing” the coming-out experience when he documented his journey to living truthfully in “Coming Out Colton,” a six-episode series. Netflix, which produced the series, also faced backlash for appearing to glorify Underwood, who in 2020 was hit with a restraining order after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph.

Go To Homepage
Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close