Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Colton Underwood is officially a “Bachelor” no more.

The reality star and former NFL player married political strategist Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley, California, on Saturday. The two men had announced their engagement in February of last year.

The ceremony took place at the Carneros Resort and Spa in front of about 200 guests and culminated in “a disco-themed pool party,” according to People. Brown and Underwood wore custom Tom Ford suits in blue and green, respectively, in keeping with the natural setting of their nuptials.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood said. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

Jordan C. Brown (left) and Colton Underwood. Bravo via Getty Images

As for his relationship with his new husband, he told People: “I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”

Attendees included Olivia Wilde, who shared a pair of snapshots of the wedding to her Instagram Story.

“Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director quipped. “The grooms approved.”

Olivia at her friend Jordan Brown’s wedding recently ! pic.twitter.com/nrlSXQ2XeN — Olivia Wilde Daily 🎥 (@wilde_daily) May 15, 2023

Underwood and Brown, who worked on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, began dating in fall 2021. The former “Bachelor” star first addressed his sexuality publicly in an emotional “Good Morning America” interview that aired in April of that year.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he told host Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

The announcement, however, was not without controversy.

Some accused Underwood of “monetizing” the coming-out experience when he documented his journey to living truthfully in “Coming Out Colton,” a six-episode series. Netflix, which produced the series, also faced backlash for appearing to glorify Underwood, who in 2020 was hit with a restraining order after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph.