Columbia University Threatens To Suspend Students Who Don't Leave Protest Encampment

Columbia University issued a notice Monday morning to students protesting the war in Gaza that they have until 2 p.m. to leave the encampment or they will be suspended.
The notice, which was obtained by HuffPost, said that students will face suspension — including restriction from campus and its facilities and ineligibility to go to class or participate in extracurricular activities — if they do not leave the encampment. Protesters also must sign a form committing to following university policies in order to finish the semester in good standing. Columbia told HuffPost they have no additional comment.
The notice comes just a few hours after Columbia University president Minouche Shafik said in a statement that the university won’t divest from Israel and that the school has failed to come to an agreement with students protesting Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
Shafik said that, since Wednesday, academic leaders have been in “constructive dialogue” with student organizers that she hoped would end with the protesters removing the encampment, but both sides were unable to come to an agreement.
She went on to say that many Jewish students “have found the atmosphere intolerable in recent weeks” and many have left campus, adding it’s a “tragedy.”
Shafik said that while Columbia won’t divest from Israel, the university offered to “develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals from the students by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing, the body that considers divestment matters,” publish a list of Columbia’s direct investment holdings and “make investments in health and education in Gaza.”
Previously, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, one of the main groups involved with the encampment, shared negotiation updates in an Instagram post on Sunday. In the post’s caption, the group wrote that the student protesters “refuse to accept a deal that trades in the blood of Palestinians” and that they will not concede “anything less than complete divestment from the genocide of the Palestinian people.”
“Columbia continues to operate as though it does not know what boycott and divest entails,” the caption stated. “Our school is asking students to give away their protest rights and to operate within the confines of bureaucracy with no assurances of binding divestment decisions. They seek to push us into a bad deal by holding the threat of campus closure or law enforcement over our heads.”
Tensions have grown since pro-Palestine protesters began camping out on April 17. On Thursday, pro-Israel protesters, led by far-right Christian nationalist figures, gathered outside Columbia’s campus, yelling at a group of pro-Palestinian students to “Go home, terrorists!” and “Go back to Gaza!”
Shortly after Columbia students set up the encampment, Shafik ordered New York police to sweep it, leading to the arrests of more than 100 protesters.
Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Columbia student protesters, “Go back to class and stop the nonsense,” and threatened to bring in the National Guard to tear down the encampment.