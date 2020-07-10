“To morons like Tammy Duckworth, [George] Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased,” Carlson said earlier this week.

The moron is Carlson, who ― intentionally or not ― seemed to miss what Duckworth actually said, which was that President Donald Trump is more focused on protecting statues than he is on stopping the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 130,000 Americans.