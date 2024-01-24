Comedian Brittany Schmitt Says Armie Hammer Tattooed Her And Called It ‘Cannibal Ink’

Armie Hammer purportedly tattooed people while “being funny,” and called it “cannibal ink,” according to a former fling.
The “Call Me By Your Name” star vanished from the Hollywood spotlight after multiple accusations of sexual abuse and messages suggesting a cannibalism fetish emerged in 2021.
Standup comedian Brittany Schmitt claimed Wednesday on the “This Is the Worst” podcast that she dated Hammer in August 2023 and was tattooed by him on “the first night of their fling.” The actor allegedly used a stick-and-poke technique before things escalated.
“He did order a tattoo gun, and he started tattooing strangers,” said Schmitt on the podcast. “He was calling it ‘cannibal ink.’ He thought he was, like, being funny, and I’m like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that. Maybe don’t.’ But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night.”
Neither he nor Schmitt immediately responded to HuffPost's requests for comment.
Schmitt showed off the tattoo of “cute” black dots on her hands on the podcast Wednesday. Despite claiming the tattoo offer was a “red flag” to her, Schmitt noted that she “loves” red flags — and was “in a dark place” at the time.
The comedian noted everything they did “was consensual,” however, and that she “didn’t have the same experiences as the other girls.” Two of those women, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, claimed Hammer had groomed and physically harmed them.
After initially being accused of fantasizing about cannibalism and rape when his alleged direct messages leaked on Jan. 12, 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual coercion and emotional abuse. Then in March 2021, another allegation emerged against him of “violently” raping a woman named Effie in 2017.
Hammer voluntarily exited a Jennifer Lopez rom-com at the time and denied these allegations throughout an ensuing media blitz. In May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a crime.
His fall from grace was chronicled in the Discovery+ documentary “House of Hammer.”
