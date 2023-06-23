Comedian Comes Up With Hilarious Plan To Take The World Back From Gen Z

Karen Morgan breaks down every generation in her Dry Bar Comedy special. Screenshot via Dry Bar Comedy/YouTube

The best way to fight back against an increasingly digital world is to go straight up analog — or at least according to one comedian.

Karen Morgan broke down generational divides during her recent Dry Bar Comedy special last month and came up with a solid strategy to take back society once Gen Z takes over.

Advertisement

Although Morgan’s humorous plan isn’t flawless, it does have its merits thanks to the Gen X comedian’s intimate knowledge of our rhetorical future enemies.

“Gen Z, these are my kids … good luck, America,” Morgan begins sarcastically, like a true Gen Xer.

“Gen Z doesn’t know how to write a check. They don’t know how to address an envelope. They don’t know how to read cursive. They don’t know how to read a paper map. They can’t get anywhere unless there’s a GPS map on their phone,” Morgan continued before getting to her point.

“All I’m saying is that if Gen Z takes over the world, it’s going to be pretty easy to get it back.”

Her plan? To use these basic, although mostly antiquated, life skills against them.

“We’re just going to write our battle plans in cursive on a piece of paper,” Morgan said. “And then mail it to ourselves in envelopes.”

Advertisement

Morgan’s joke landed well with her fellow Gen Xers on YouTube, who flooded the comments of her video with praise and predictable criticism towards the up-and-coming generation. (They also were big fans of Morgan’s more flattering description of her own generation.) Elsewhere on the internet, seemingly younger commenters also reacted by-the-book by getting offended and criticizing older generations.

“It’s funny how the people who failed us are trying to make jokes about what they failed to teach us,” one person wrote in the comments of a Buzzfeed article about Morgan’s bit.

“Gen Z also doesn’t know how to saddle a horse, thresh wheat, or use a loom. I think they’ll survive,” wrote another commenter.

To be fair, Morgan is somewhat egalitarian in her critiques of most generations. She calls millennials “big goobers” during the same bit and spends a great deal of time poking fun at her in-laws, who are part of the Silent Generation.

Although Morgan is less critical of her own generation — and gets pretty self-congratulatory about how she and her peers are more self-reliant — she does point out that Gen X’s general vibe is basically not giving a flip. So, we suppose, if you want to fire back any criticisms about her Gen Z joke, she’d tell you to write her a handwritten letter — in cursive — and send it through the post… if you can.