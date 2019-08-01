Comedy Central Dunks On Donald Trump Jr. About Network Hosting Debates

Professional troll and son of the president Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Comedy Central and the network was not having it.

On Thursday night, Trump tweeted that the network should host the next round of Democratic debates ― a quip he found so funny that he retweeted it so his followers could see it a second time.

Comedy Central should really be the host of the next round of these debates. #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2019

Not missing a beat, the network responded shortly thereafter that they’re not down to host because “last time there was a joke at a debate it became president.”

Nah, last time there was a joke at a debate it became president. https://t.co/7glq9lfUwS — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 1, 2019

Damn. Mic dropped.