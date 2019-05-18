Be A Leader And Stop 'Sliming' Your Own People, Comey Exhorts Barr

Furious former FBI director James Comey lashed Attorney General William Barr for “sliming” his own department in a tweet Friday.

He was referring to Barr’s questioning the Justice Department and the FBI for launching an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion by Donald Trump’s campaign.

Comey told him to put up or shut up.

Comey wrote: “If there are bad facts, show us, or search for them professionally and then tell us what you found. An AG must act like the leader of the Department of Justice, an organization based on truth.”

In an added dig, Comey added: “Donald Trump has enough spokespeople.”

Barr is assigning a federal team to scrutinize the origins of the Russian investigation and to determine if political bias influenced decisions.

On Friday Barr said that investigative “spying” on the Trump campaign was as grave as Russian interference in the U.S. election, which special counsel Robert Mueller — backed by the U.S. intelligence community — determined was “sweeping and systematic.”

Comey last took on Barr in a scathing New York Times op ed, saying that an “amoral” leader like Trump “eats your soul in small bites.”

He added, referring to Barr and others in the administration: “Accomplished people lacking inner strength can’t resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr. Trump and that adds up to something they will never recover from.”