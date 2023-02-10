HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Prior to working from home consistently, I seldom experienced body pains aside from the occasional backache after a bad night’s rest. But switching to a more sedentary lifestyle resulted in me developing a rather irritating condition called sciatica, which refers to radiating pain felt in the lower back all the way down to the feet. After numerous doctor visits, I was recommended one source of relief in the form of a portable seat cushion I could put on my office chair at home.
And right now, you can get the best one I’ve tried for a whopping 41% off, bringing the price to just $35.16 on Amazon.
I’ve tested out a ton of seat cushions that claim to provide sciatica and back pain relief, but ComfiLife’s gel enhanced cushion is by far the supreme winner for me — and is further proved by the nearly 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This is my second year using it, and honestly, I’m due for a replacement, but that just speaks to how much of a life-changer it’s been for me.
It fits perfectly on my chair and when I’m traveling, I can just pick it up and take it wherever I go. In fact, I love it so much that I bought my mom one for her birthday last year — she unfortunately experiences sciatica, too — and she keeps hers in her car for long drives.
What makes this ergonomically designed cushion better than others I’ve tried is that it’s made of gel memory foam and has a cooling gel layer on top for added relief. The outer cover is also machine-washable so you don’t have to worry about it being destroyed if you accidentally spill coffee on it, like I’ve done. It also has an anti-slip bottom so it won’t slide around while you’re sitting. Plus, in addition to its structure giving maximum support while reducing pressure on your tailbone, it also promotes a better sitting posture.
But if my pain relief testimony doesn’t move you, let these glowing reviews on Amazon do the rest of the talking:
“I went on a trip and drove approx. 3,500 miles over 11 days, and used this cushion. My wife used one on the passenger’s seat. Both provided comfort and prevented my lower back/sciatica from being irritated from sitting for up to 7 hours. I recommend this cushion for anyone with lower back issues complicated by sitting/driving long periods of time.” — Tim S.
“I have been living with recurring sciatica for over a decade and this product has made a world of difference in my day-to-day quality of life. I used to get flare ups of sciatic nerve pain when sitting in traffic for long periods of time. I took this with me on a 3-day road trip from California to Texas and had ZERO sciatica symptoms the whole time. If you struggle with lower back pain, treat yourself to this cushion! It is worth every penny.” — Cristina Tangreti
“I WFH and sit for 9 hours a day. This is perfect! I don’t have to scoot/twitch/move constantly and my butt and back pain has been relieved. I’ve told many colleagues about this must have product. I always struggle with lower back pain and this has made life much more bearable!” — Joanna