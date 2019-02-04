This February, as we hunker down in the chillier weather and answer our body’s call for comfort food, we have to ask ourselves: What is it that connects our brains and bodies, absolutely insisting that we eat a giant casserole dish of macaroni and cheese?

This month we’ll dissect the world of comfort food, offering explanations for why we NEED to eat fat, why we turn to ice cream when we’re in an emotional crisis and of course offering tips for the best cheeses for mac and cheese from cheesemongers themselves. Keep coming back all month as we update with more stories!