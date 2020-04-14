HuffPost Finds

Backless Sneakers Are Back And Better Than Ever

Move over, dad sneakers. Mule sneakers are an early aughts throwback that's here to stay.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Mule sneakers are what we deserve after the ugly dad sneaker trend.&nbsp;
Mule sneakers are what we deserve after the ugly dad sneaker trend. 

You can embellish them with jewels like Gucci did or make them in a pretty pastel with a sky-high platform. But at the end of the day, dad sneakers are still ugly.

By some miracle (or mistake) back in 2018, the once much-mocked dad sneaker became a must-have — which really was all about the rise of normcore, or dressing like your dad did in the ’90s.

Fortunately, dad sneakers are on their way out in favor of more classic sneaker styles like Converse high-tops.

And one of the sneaker trends we’ve seen a lot of lately is slip-on sneakers. But these aren’t at all like the checkered Vans that you might remember back from the golden era of Tumblr, when so many tweens and teens had them.

The modern backless sneakers don’t need a sock (goodbye and good riddance, sock sneakers) since they have an open back and are called mule sneakers now — piggybacking off how mules and clogs have become so popular.

Brands like Superga and Keds have gone all in on mule sneakers, with ones that look a lot like classic sneakers but give your ankles some breathing room.

These open-backed sneakers are especially perfect for now, too. You can wear them while working from home if you feel weird being barefoot while talking to your boss and when you don’t want to deal with laces while going on a quick neighborhood walk.

So you might want to slip into mule sneakers when you’re just not feeling like walking around in your old slippers or slides.

Of course, we had to find the best mule sneakers out there. Here are our favorites below:

1
Superga Mule Sneakers
Shopbop
Find them for $65 at Shopbop.
2
FILA Disruptor 2 Mule Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $65 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Rocket Dog Athena Pinstripe Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $35 at Nordstrom Rack.
4
Puma Carina Slim Mules
Puma
Find them on sale for $40 at Puma.
5
Keds x kate spade new york Double Decker Mule Glitter
Keds
Find them on sale for $60 at Keds.
6
Staheekum Cascade Suede Faux Fur Slip-On Mule Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $30 at Nordstrom Rack.
7
ECCO Flexure Runner Slide
Zappos
Find them for $120 at Zappos.
8
Report Rina Sneaker-Mule
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $35 at Nordstrom Rack.
9
New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Mule
Zappos
Find them on sale for $49 at Zappos.
10
Keds x kate spade new york Moxie Stripe Sneaker Mule
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
DV by Dolce Vita Russel
Zappos
Find them for $69 at Zappos.
12
Sole Society Belynda Genuine Calf Hair Mule Sneaker
Nordstrom
Find them for $80 at Nordstrom.
13
Caslon Alysha Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Find them for $90 at Nordstrom.
14
Ilse Jacobsen Hornbaek Tulip Laser Cut Mule
Nordstrom Rack
Find them for $60 at Nordstrom Rack.
15
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mule Slip
Converse
Find them for $55 at Converse.
16
Kenneth Cole New York Mule Sneaker
Nordstrom
Find them for $109 at Nordstrom.
17
Keds Kickstart Slip-On Sneaker
DSW
Find them for $55 at DSW.
18
Tretorn Cam Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Find them for $75 at Nordstrom.
19
Steve Madden Bertie-Z
Zappos
Find them on sale for $50 at Zappos.
20
Superga 2402 Lea Nappa Sneaker
Revolve
Find them for $89 at Revolve.
shoppableFashionStyleshoppingCommerce