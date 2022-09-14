The streamlined and professional-looking ballet flat reigns as the unofficial shoe for the office and beyond, but, as a frequent ballet flat-wearer myself, I can confirm the style doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being the most comfortable shoe around. By their very nature, they are “flat” in design, with little-to-no arch support or cushion.

“Shoes support our feet and our feet support the weight of our entire body! If your feet are not adequately supported, your whole body will eventually begin to suffer,” said Dr. Ebonie Vincent, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon based in California.

So what exactly constitutes a shoe adequate enough to support the weight of our body? Dr. Lauren Wurster, an Arizona-based foot and ankle specialist and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association, said that she looks at three main things: Does the shoe have a little give in the toe, without rolling all the way back? Is the sole itself unable to be folded in half? And does the back of the heel offer plenty of stability and not cave in?

“To make it even more simple, if the shoe does not bend or twist, you’re starting off on the right foot!” Wurster said.

She added that when it comes to ballet flats in particular, you should also look for features such as a square shape that offers ample room for your toes, or a shoe that is constructed in breathable materials that prevent your feet from sweating.

As difficult as it may seem to find ballet flats that won’t have your feet begging for mercy at the end of a workday, Wurster says you can also turn to APMA’s list of accepted footwear as a resource to find shoes that promote foot health. We did some of the hard work for you by gathering the following list of ergonomic and highly supportive (not to mention good-looking) ballet flats. Most of the options are from brands that have been recommended by Vincent and Wurster themselves or that have been approved by the APMA; we also added a few crowd-pleasing editor’s picks that you may want to check out.

