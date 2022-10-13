22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Popular items from this list:
A pair of zip-up ankle boots that have more than 1,500 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"I was taking a chance buying a pair of boots that didn’t cost and arm and a leg, but was so surprised at the quality of these boots! They’re so stylish and so comfortable
and they go with all of my jeans. I wear them to work as a paralegal but also casually. They’re perfect. I highly recommend them!" — Emmily Nelson
A pair of Sam Edelman equestrian boots, because you can't go wrong with a classic
Promising review:
"I just love these boots. I have them in brown as well, which I bought I think four years ago. And I still wear those. These boots fit true to size. I am a size 10, and my feet are somewhat wide, but the regular 10M works for me. For me, it has been worth investing in $150 boots that I can wear for several years than buying a $30-$50 pair of boots that I have to replace every year or every other year. The leather on these boots is very soft and I love the back zipper and diagonal design
. I would recommend these boots!" — M.C.
A pair of chunky lug sole platform boots that you can rock with your favorite jeans
Promising review:
"Love these boots. They fit true to size, easy to clean, got so many compliments. I can't even tell you how many times I've been asked for the link. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Garner
Sperry duck boots because they are the perfect blend of rustic-cute and comfy
Promising review:
"I'm pretty obsessed with the quality and look of this shoe. I work out in the yard/greenhouse all day and these are perfect for keeping my feet dry. Surprisingly lightweight and good support." — Sabrina
A pair of zip-up tie-knot ankle booties that one reviewer said they own in three colors
Promising review:
"I have these in three different colors now and absolutely love them! I am hairstylist and am only feet a lot. I can wear these all day and never have any foot or leg pain. I broke leg and have pins and plates. Which causes me to be very particular about shoes and heels. I have absolutely no pain when I wear these." — Chelsea
A pair of lace-up high stacked heel booties for an edgy fall vibe
Promising review:
"The stacked heal adds lots of height, but these are so comfortable! Cute, stylish, and comfy! Such a bargain!" — Teresa W.
A pair of suede boots with a stacked heel that one customer called "beauty, comfort and quality all in one shoe."
Promising review:
"Beauty, comfort, quality all in one, as always! I wear it with jeans, dresses and skirts." — Carmelina D.
Get them from M.GEMI for $348
A pair of faux leather lace up boots with a faux shearling detail
Promising review:
"I walked all around NYC in these boots they were awesome. They fit perfectly and kept my feet warm and dry. Would recommend to anyone doing a lot of walking up north (:" — Leeann Rae
A pair of waterproof suede boots that are elegant enough to wear to work with a dress or skirt
Promising review:
"I love these booties by Blondo! Waterproof and man, are they COMFORTABLE!! Like walking on a cloud. I rarely write reviews but I had to for these. I purchased the black leather and am now considering the brown suede. Well worth the price!" — Charm4
A pair of suede winter boots with cozy lining, for a fraction of the cost of Uggs
Promising review:
"These last for years. Wear them all the time year round. Favorite boot brand besides Columbia. Uggs don’t stand a chance." — Megan Cumpston
A pair of leather Kenneth Cole Chelsea ankle boots that go with pretty much anything
Promising review:
"The fit was as expected and very comfortable right out of the box. I appreciate that they are well made, have a sturdy but quiet sole. I work in an office with lots of hard flooring throughout and these are nice and quiet. There are no clip-clopping sounds (;" — Kim
Rubber rain boots because they come in THE cutest patterns
Promising review:
"Cute design, excellent fit, enough wiggle room to get the boot on and off and wear comfortably. I have a narrow foot and thick calves (usually too thick for legged boots) and these are perfect for me in the rain, garden, mud, etc." — B. Curtis
A pair of pointed-toe stacked-heel booties with a side cutout
Promising review:
"These are absolutely the cutest shoes. The pointed toe is perfect and makes my legs look longer. They are also super comfy; I know, crazy! Most heels that are super cute are not the most comfy, but I have no complaints about these! I wore them for the first time during my eight-hour shift and they didn’t bother my feet at all. Which is surprising because normally you have to break them in." — Holly Parrish
Sam Edelman knee-high boots with a 2.5" heel, because everyone needs a pair of sophisticated heeled boots in their shoe closet
Promising review:
"When the boot fits, buy it in every color and I’m working on it!! Ordering my fourth pair today even at full price; they’re that good. I have strong legs that aren’t just wide at the calf. Usually anything under 15” circumference won’t pull past mid-calf but these do with no gap at the top. These are just the right height and I’m 5’3”. I ordered an 8 and normally wear a 7-7-1/2 but always size up in boots and they fit great. The leather and suede fit the same. They’re well-made and look perfect with dresses and skirts. Highly recommend!!!" — gigiandmike
A pair of water-resistant hiking boots that you can also wear for nonhiking activities
Promising review:
"These boots are such great quality!! They were cute, comfortable, & fit as expected!! I wore them all day several times and they are very comfortable!! Definitely worth it, would buy again!!" — AnnMarie P. Meade
A pair of Sorel wedge boots for fashion and function, all in one shoe
Promising review:
"These shoes are fabulous! They are very comfortable and beautiful. They are true to size." — Ginna Kellett
A pair of chunky Chelsea boots with built-in bling, which is pretty much genius
Promising review:
"Ok… I have been eyeing these for months and finally decided I would treat myself to them. I am sooo glad that I did because they’re the best booties I’ve ever owned! They’re comfortable and fit great. They will be a perfect addition to my outfits this fall/winter!" — Alexia Russell
A pair of faux leather quilted knee-high boots
Promising review:
"I love how comfy these are. Wore them for seven hours on my feet and not one time did I feel discomfort. Not to mention, being outside most of day and not one skid mark on them so far. Love love love these!!" — Kaligirl90
A pair of Dr. Martens platform boots because you can't go wrong with a classic
Promising review:
"I'm obsessed. Docs are the best and these give me those 2" I am pretty sure I was meant to have anyway but without making it look like I am trying too hard." — Liddiard's
Wedge heel booties with braided fringe ankle straps that you'll be getting compliments on every time you wear them
Promising review:
"This boots are so beautiful, very well packed, they look expensive. Very nice quality. I used them to walk almost two hours and I didn’t have any cuts at all! Highly recommended." — Kathe
A pair of faux fur and suede lace up boots you'll wear through winter
Promising review:
"Wearing these boots CURRENTLY, and they're some of the warmest boots I've owned. Slip resistant in the ice so far, and there is a LOT of ice where I live right now. comfortable. cute. i get compliments all the time. they look much cuter in person. this was money well spent!" — Crysta
A pair of rhinestone-adorned boots that one reviewer called "showstoppers."
Promising review:
"I am so obsessed with these boots. They are SO fun and cute, such an easy way to dress up an outfit. I get compliments every single time I wear them." — Sarah