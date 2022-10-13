Shopping
22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

These boots were made for walking. No seriously, reviewers say they're super comfy.
Maria Sabella
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Betsey-Johnson-Womens-Sb-Cady-Fashion/dp/B07NRV9C4Z/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Betsey Johnson Cady ankle boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Betsey-Johnson-Womens-Sb-Cady-Fashion/dp/B07NRV9C4Z/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Betsey Johnson Cady ankle boot</a> and<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Joules-Womens-Molly-Welly-Rain/dp/B08R24ZVHD/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Joules Molly Welly rain boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Joules-Womens-Molly-Welly-Rain/dp/B08R24ZVHD/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63406f3be4b03e8038c9180f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Joules Molly Welly rain boot</a>.
Amazon
Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A pair of zip-up ankle boots that have more than 1,500 5-star reviews
Promising review: "I was taking a chance buying a pair of boots that didn’t cost and arm and a leg, but was so surprised at the quality of these boots! They’re so stylish and so comfortable and they go with all of my jeans. I wear them to work as a paralegal but also casually. They’re perfect. I highly recommend them!" — Emmily Nelson
$29.70+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A pair of Sam Edelman equestrian boots, because you can't go wrong with a classic
Promising review: "I just love these boots. I have them in brown as well, which I bought I think four years ago. And I still wear those. These boots fit true to size. I am a size 10, and my feet are somewhat wide, but the regular 10M works for me. For me, it has been worth investing in $150 boots that I can wear for several years than buying a $30-$50 pair of boots that I have to replace every year or every other year. The leather on these boots is very soft and I love the back zipper and diagonal design. I would recommend these boots!" — M.C.
$69.70+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pair of chunky lug sole platform boots that you can rock with your favorite jeans
Promising review: "Love these boots. They fit true to size, easy to clean, got so many compliments. I can't even tell you how many times I've been asked for the link. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Garner
$47.98 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
Sperry duck boots because they are the perfect blend of rustic-cute and comfy
Promising review: "I'm pretty obsessed with the quality and look of this shoe. I work out in the yard/greenhouse all day and these are perfect for keeping my feet dry. Surprisingly lightweight and good support." — Sabrina
$44.98+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A pair of zip-up tie-knot ankle booties that one reviewer said they own in three colors
Promising review: "I have these in three different colors now and absolutely love them! I am hairstylist and am only feet a lot. I can wear these all day and never have any foot or leg pain. I broke leg and have pins and plates. Which causes me to be very particular about shoes and heels. I have absolutely no pain when I wear these." — Chelsea
$50.98+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A pair of lace-up high stacked heel booties for an edgy fall vibe
Promising review: "The stacked heal adds lots of height, but these are so comfortable! Cute, stylish, and comfy! Such a bargain!" — Teresa W.
$27.41 at Amazon
7
M.GEMI
A pair of suede boots with a stacked heel that one customer called "beauty, comfort and quality all in one shoe."
Promising review: "Beauty, comfort, quality all in one, as always! I wear it with jeans, dresses and skirts." — Carmelina D.Get them from M.GEMI for $348
$348 at M.GEMI at M.GEMI
8
amazon.com
A pair of faux leather lace up boots with a faux shearling detail
Promising review: "I walked all around NYC in these boots they were awesome. They fit perfectly and kept my feet warm and dry. Would recommend to anyone doing a lot of walking up north (:" — Leeann Rae
$39.99 at Amazon
9
Nordstrom
A pair of waterproof suede boots that are elegant enough to wear to work with a dress or skirt
Promising review: "I love these booties by Blondo! Waterproof and man, are they COMFORTABLE!! Like walking on a cloud. I rarely write reviews but I had to for these. I purchased the black leather and am now considering the brown suede. Well worth the price!" — Charm4
$119.99 at Nordstrom
10
amazon.com
A pair of suede winter boots with cozy lining, for a fraction of the cost of Uggs
Promising review: "These last for years. Wear them all the time year round. Favorite boot brand besides Columbia. Uggs don’t stand a chance." — Megan Cumpston
$36.95+ at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A pair of leather Kenneth Cole Chelsea ankle boots that go with pretty much anything
Promising review: "The fit was as expected and very comfortable right out of the box. I appreciate that they are well made, have a sturdy but quiet sole. I work in an office with lots of hard flooring throughout and these are nice and quiet. There are no clip-clopping sounds (;" — Kim
$37.19 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
Rubber rain boots because they come in THE cutest patterns
Promising review: "Cute design, excellent fit, enough wiggle room to get the boot on and off and wear comfortably. I have a narrow foot and thick calves (usually too thick for legged boots) and these are perfect for me in the rain, garden, mud, etc." — B. Curtis
$40.50+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A pair of pointed-toe stacked-heel booties with a side cutout
Promising review: "These are absolutely the cutest shoes. The pointed toe is perfect and makes my legs look longer. They are also super comfy; I know, crazy! Most heels that are super cute are not the most comfy, but I have no complaints about these! I wore them for the first time during my eight-hour shift and they didn’t bother my feet at all. Which is surprising because normally you have to break them in." — Holly Parrish
$48.98+ at Amazon
14
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman knee-high boots with a 2.5" heel, because everyone needs a pair of sophisticated heeled boots in their shoe closet
Promising review: "When the boot fits, buy it in every color and I’m working on it!! Ordering my fourth pair today even at full price; they’re that good. I have strong legs that aren’t just wide at the calf. Usually anything under 15” circumference won’t pull past mid-calf but these do with no gap at the top. These are just the right height and I’m 5’3”. I ordered an 8 and normally wear a 7-7-1/2 but always size up in boots and they fit great. The leather and suede fit the same. They’re well-made and look perfect with dresses and skirts. Highly recommend!!!" — gigiandmike
$250 at Nordstrom
15
amazon.com
A pair of water-resistant hiking boots that you can also wear for nonhiking activities
Promising review: "These boots are such great quality!! They were cute, comfortable, & fit as expected!! I wore them all day several times and they are very comfortable!! Definitely worth it, would buy again!!" — AnnMarie P. Meade
$38.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A pair of Sorel wedge boots for fashion and function, all in one shoe
Promising review: "These shoes are fabulous! They are very comfortable and beautiful. They are true to size." — Ginna Kellett
$75.90+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A pair of chunky Chelsea boots with built-in bling, which is pretty much genius
Promising review: "Ok… I have been eyeing these for months and finally decided I would treat myself to them. I am sooo glad that I did because they’re the best booties I’ve ever owned! They’re comfortable and fit great. They will be a perfect addition to my outfits this fall/winter!" — Alexia Russell
$63.75+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A pair of faux leather quilted knee-high boots
Promising review: "I love how comfy these are. Wore them for seven hours on my feet and not one time did I feel discomfort. Not to mention, being outside most of day and not one skid mark on them so far. Love love love these!!" — Kaligirl90
$31.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pair of Dr. Martens platform boots because you can't go wrong with a classic
Promising review: "I'm obsessed. Docs are the best and these give me those 2" I am pretty sure I was meant to have anyway but without making it look like I am trying too hard." — Liddiard's
$159.95 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
Wedge heel booties with braided fringe ankle straps that you'll be getting compliments on every time you wear them
Promising review: "This boots are so beautiful, very well packed, they look expensive. Very nice quality. I used them to walk almost two hours and I didn’t have any cuts at all! Highly recommended." — Kathe
$53.98+ at Amazon
21
Walmart
A pair of faux fur and suede lace up boots you'll wear through winter
Promising review: "Wearing these boots CURRENTLY, and they're some of the warmest boots I've owned. Slip resistant in the ice so far, and there is a LOT of ice where I live right now. comfortable. cute. i get compliments all the time. they look much cuter in person. this was money well spent!" — Crysta
$27.28 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A pair of rhinestone-adorned boots that one reviewer called "showstoppers."
Promising review: "I am so obsessed with these boots. They are SO fun and cute, such an easy way to dress up an outfit. I get compliments every single time I wear them." — Sarah
$89.40+ at Amazon
