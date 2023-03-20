There are few shoes more versatile than a clog. You can wear them to work. You can wear them when you’re traveling. And if you keep them by the door, you can slide them on in an instant to grab the mail or take out the trash.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to find the perfect clog (or clogs) for you. So to help you keep your feet happy, we rounded up the most comfortable clogs on Amazon. Each shoe has hundreds, if not thousands of 5-star reviews raving about their support, quality and all above comfort.

Advertisement

We got fancy clogs you can dress up for dinner or date night, rubber-soled clogs to wear in inclement weather, cozy clogs that are technically slippers, but no one needs to know and a selection of brand names you already know and love like Merrell, Dankso and Easy Spirit.