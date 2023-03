A recovery clog that's like standing on a cloud

Created as a "recovery" shoe from workouts or long walks, these Oofos lightweight clogs comfort your feet as they reduce pressure on your joints and back. They come in black and gray in women's sizes 6-15.: "I have to say it’s like magic! I had tried every shoe support on the market and at first was a little apprehensive butWhen I walked around in them, I couldn’t believe after all the pain killers and got off of them as well, I needed something really bad and I couldn’t be happier!! I will also be purchasing a pair for my 90 year old mother and purchase a pair of the flip flops as well for me! I won’t wear any other shoes again!" — Ramblincowboy