The Most Comfortable Women's Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

From Merrell to Dansko, these beloved clogs will keep you cute and comfy.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Easy-Spirit-Womens-Travelport-Suede/dp/B09G95Q31T/ref=is_sr_s_dp_3?crid=2JVG3BW5O59VU&keywords=clogs&qid=1678994594&sprefix=clogs%2Caps%2C168&sr=8-66&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Easy Spirit&#x27;s Travelport mule" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Easy-Spirit-Womens-Travelport-Suede/dp/B09G95Q31T/ref=is_sr_s_dp_3?crid=2JVG3BW5O59VU&keywords=clogs&qid=1678994594&sprefix=clogs%2Caps%2C168&sr=8-66&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Easy Spirit's Travelport mule</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OOFOS-OOcloog-Clog-Black-Finish/dp/B09GFDL15T/ref=sr_1_45?crid=2JVG3BW5O59VU&keywords=clogs&qid=1678994021&sprefix=clogs%2Caps%2C168&sr=8-45&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Oofos lightweight recovery clogs." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OOFOS-OOcloog-Clog-Black-Finish/dp/B09GFDL15T/ref=sr_1_45?crid=2JVG3BW5O59VU&keywords=clogs&qid=1678994021&sprefix=clogs%2Caps%2C168&sr=8-45&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64135c5ae4b0fef15242dc24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Oofos lightweight recovery clogs.</a>
Amazon
Easy Spirit's Travelport mule and Oofos lightweight recovery clogs.

There are few shoes more versatile than a clog. You can wear them to work. You can wear them when you’re traveling. And if you keep them by the door, you can slide them on in an instant to grab the mail or take out the trash.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to find the perfect clog (or clogs) for you. So to help you keep your feet happy, we rounded up the most comfortable clogs on Amazon. Each shoe has hundreds, if not thousands of 5-star reviews raving about their support, quality and all above comfort.

We got fancy clogs you can dress up for dinner or date night, rubber-soled clogs to wear in inclement weather, cozy clogs that are technically slippers, but no one needs to know and a selection of brand names you already know and love like Merrell, Dankso and Easy Spirit.

1
Amazon
A durable clog with a good traction sole
If you have the brand’s hiking boots or winter shoes, you may already love and trust Merrell. These Encore clogs are durable and feature a rubber sole for grip and traction, while still being effortless to put on. They come in 12 colors in women's sizes 5-12, with wide options, too.

Promising review: "This clog is comfortable, supportive, and breathable. I wear it around the house, shopping, running errands, and casual strolling... essentially everywhere but the gym and trail walking." — SRL
$69.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A budget-friendly alternative to the popular Birkenstock Boston clog
A budget-friendly alternative to the popular Birkenstock Bostons, these Cushionare clogs feature a comfort cork sole that's suitable for all-day wear. They come in three colors in women's sizes 6-11, with wide options.

Promising review: "I love this brand, I have several of their pillow cloud sandals, which I love, and these are no different. The foot bed of this shoe is very comfortable and easy to stand on all day. I bought all three colors! Did I mention the price? You can not go wrong buying this shoe!" — Ariel Creasy
$39.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An OG favorite for nurses and chefs
A classic shoe for nurses, chefs and other people who spend long hours on their feet, Dansko clogs offer arch support and a padded instep collar for all-day comfort. These come in over 30 colors in women's sizes 5-13.

Promising review: "I’m on my feet 12 hours a day! These shoes get me through the day pain-free. They are so comfortable I have ones I wear at work, and I even have ones I wear out of work! It’s hard for me to go back to other footwear after wearing these! I live in my Danskos. Plus they are stylish! I’ve gotten so many compliments on them!" — JLo
$144.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A recovery clog that's like standing on a cloud
Created as a "recovery" shoe from workouts or long walks, these Oofos lightweight clogs comfort your feet as they reduce pressure on your joints and back. They come in black and gray in women's sizes 6-15.

Promising review: "I have to say it’s like magic! I had tried every shoe support on the market and at first was a little apprehensive but as soon as I put these on, I felt immediate comfort! When I walked around in them, I couldn’t believe after all the pain killers and got off of them as well, I needed something really bad and I couldn’t be happier! I walk now without any pain! I will also be purchasing a pair for my 90 year old mother and purchase a pair of the flip flops as well for me! I won’t wear any other shoes again!" — Ramblincowboy
$44.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Swedish wooden clog in over 40 colors and patterns
A stylish, comfortable Swedish clog that won't totally break the bank, these Bjork Majas have a genuine wood outsole carved to give you maximum support. They come in over 40 eye-catching colors and patterns (as well as many neutral tones) in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review: "I have more than 5 pairs of their clogs and will continue to order from them. Being Swedish living in the USA it is not possible to find clogs in stores. I have ordered clogs on the internet for over 15 years trying to find the Swedish quality. It took me a few years until I found Björk and let me tell you: they are the most comfortable clogs I have ever worn! I am so grateful to be able to get them whilst being thousands of miles away." — Anne 944
$74.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A machine-washable all-rubber option available in 13 bright colors
A machine-washable rubber clog with a sleek shape? What's better than that? The
Calzuro classic comes in 13 colors in women's sizes 5-14.

Promising review: "I purchased these clogs primarily because I was providing care in an MRI environment. They are extremely functional and comfortable. I would recommend for anyone looking for clogs in a similar environment." — Mark
$106.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A wool felt slipper you can wear outside
Though they're technically a slipper, the rubber sole makes it possible to wear these wool felt clogs outside. They're super cozy while still being supportive and come in six colors in women's sizes 4-15.

Promising review: "This were given to me as a gift. I have plantar fasciitis and so have to wear slippers in house (would prefer to wear shoes) but these are the perfect solution. Great arch support, very comfortable, can wear with or without socks." — Irene s.
$144.95+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A supportive clog that's super easy to slide on
With a thick sole and a fuss-free slip-on style, these Easy Spirit clogs have earned their name. They have a removable insole and come in 34 colors in women's sizes 4-12 with narrow, wide and x-wide options.

Promising review: "Bought [my] first pair of these to take to France last year for a month long trip just traveling around the country. These are the most comfortable shoes I think I've ever owned. We walked hours at a time and my feet NEVER bothered me. They were so comfortable that I bought another pair to take to Spain for a month this year. Same story. My feet never bothered me and they so nice on. I only wear dresses when we travel so to have a shoe that is comfortable and NOT your basic athletic shoe was great. I would recommend these shoes 100%." — Renee Richter
$48.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Chic leather clogs that you can wear with literally anything
Don't be fooled by the brand name: FitFlop offer a selection of comfortable shoes, like these minimalist leather clogs. They come in four colors in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review: "I have facitis and I can't wear a lot of shoes comfortably but fit flop shoes are great." — Julie Jones
$113.15= at Amazon+
10
Amazon
Minimal Crocs for all the comfort in a more streamlined shape
If you're looking for the comfort of classic Crocs with a more minimalist silhouette, this may be the shoe for you. It comes in five colors in women's sizes 6-15.

Promising review: "Wow...I bought a pair of similar shoes but different brand and they were kinda meh. My son has crocs and loves them so I figured I'd try a pair, but my expectations were low. WOW. These were SO COMFORTABLE!!! I was on my feet ALL DAY in these, working, and I was so so glad I had these on. My feet were still tired at the end of the day but they were not in PAIN. Am definitely getting more in other colors!!" — TravelMom
$34.99 at Amazon
