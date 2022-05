20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

A set of six button extenders that add an extra inch to your pant's waistline

"We all have those favorite pair of pants or shirts that we look absolutely great in; you gain a little weight and goodbye to those favorite pants and shirts. That was BEFORE running across this product on Amazon. That pile of clothes that no longer fit are no longer a problem because I get all the 'extra space' I need by applying one of these comfy things. If you are like me and have clothes that no longer fit, this product is a better investment that spending on a new wardrobe. Buy this product and tell all your friends your new secret." — Paganni's Ghost