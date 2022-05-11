20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Between the cramped quarters, noisy fellow passengers and stagnant dry air, long flights just might be the thorn in the side of travel. Fortunately, this list of creature comforts has got you covered.
Feel like you’re flying first class with this list of cozy jogger sets, sneakers that slide on, ear plugs that really work and luxurious silk sleep masks that block out unwanted light.
1
An ultra soft two-piece set that feels like you're wearing pajamas
2
A pack of 15 de-puffing gold eye treatment masks packed with collagen
3
A longline padded tank that is supportive so no bra is required
4
A pack of five satin scrunchies that won't cause hair breakage or frizz
5
Low-top sneakers with elastic bands in lieu of laces for an easier time through TSA
6
A matching sweat pant set that works on and off the plane
7
A splurge-worthy Slip sleep mask crafted from pure silk for a friction-free wear
8
Cheeky briefs made from a MicroModal fabric that are softer than cotton
9
A lanolin, manuka honey and vitamin E-rich skin salve that combats extreme dryness for hands, cuticles, and lips
10
A pair of moisture wicking compression socks to combat altitude related swelling and soreness
11
A vitamin C lip mask that contains shea butter, cocoa butter and hibiscus flower extract
12
An elastic belt that holds your pants up without an uncomfortable buckle
13
A seamless bra made from a cozy second skin material that offers comfortable support
14
A set of 12 silicone ear grips for your favorite pair of prescription frames so your glasses stay in place
15
A plaid poncho that can double as a blanket for cold flights
16
Fleece-lined jeggings that look like jeans but feel like sweats
17
An oversized plaid shirt that can be layered over nearly anything
18
A three-pack of disposable silicone earplugs to help in flight discomfort
19
A pair of flattering high-waisted flare pants that are stretchy and buttery soft
20
A set of six button extenders that add an extra inch to your pant's waistline