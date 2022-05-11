Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Silk sleep masks, comfortable clothing solutions, and skin-saving salves that make you feel like you're in first class.
AnaMaria Glavan
Take flight in comfort with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PURE-Treatment-Under-Patches-Anti-Wrinkle/dp/B016OVYT3W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="collagen-infused under eye masks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PURE-Treatment-Under-Patches-Anti-Wrinkle/dp/B016OVYT3W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">collagen-infused under eye masks</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Pullover-Drawstring-Tracksuit-Pockets/dp/B08NX52TQS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ultra soft jogger set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Pullover-Drawstring-Tracksuit-Pockets/dp/B08NX52TQS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ultra soft jogger set</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lanolips-Golden-Dry-Skin-Salve/dp/B08FBP538B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="universal hand salve " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lanolips-Golden-Dry-Skin-Salve/dp/B08FBP538B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">universal hand salve </a>for dry skin and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Compression-Socks-Men-Women-20-30mmHg/dp/B073VBBN9R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="to-the-knee compression socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Compression-Socks-Men-Women-20-30mmHg/dp/B073VBBN9R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c8d4e4b03ca8363e08dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">to-the-knee compression socks</a>.
Amazon
Between the cramped quarters, noisy fellow passengers and stagnant dry air, long flights just might be the thorn in the side of travel. Fortunately, this list of creature comforts has got you covered.

Feel like you’re flying first class with this list of cozy jogger sets, sneakers that slide on, ear plugs that really work and luxurious silk sleep masks that block out unwanted light.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
An ultra soft two-piece set that feels like you're wearing pajamas
Available in sizes S–XXXL and in 27 colors.

Promising review: "For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skintight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." —Mimi
$15.99+ at Amazon
2
Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed
A pack of 15 de-puffing gold eye treatment masks packed with collagen
Promising review: "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my undereyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup." —Jasmin Sandal, BuzzFeed Staff
$14.95+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A longline padded tank that is supportive so no bra is required
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." —Amazon customer
$21.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pack of five satin scrunchies that won't cause hair breakage or frizz
Promising review: "Reader, I love these scrunchies for my curly-frizzy-coarse and dry dry dry hair. I travel in them (they saved my hair on a looooooong set of flights to and from Australia this past January), sleep in them EVERY NIGHT, and I even wear them out when my hair is dirty and it's ~low bun time~ to dress it up a bit. I have absolutely noticed a reduction in breakage and the strands that cascade to the floor when I take my hair down in the morning for styling. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option to just add a little TLC to your hair care, I absolutely recommend these bbs. And in several months of constant use, there's been no stretching out, even though I have quite a bit of hair." —Maitland Quitmeyer, Buzzfeed
$7.99 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
Low-top sneakers with elastic bands in lieu of laces for an easier time through TSA
Available in sizes 6–11 and over 20 colors.

Promising review: "I travel quite a bit and these are my go-to sneakers when I'm flying. They are very comfortable and never bother my feet, I highly recommend them." —Elly G.
$15+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A matching sweat pant set that works on and off the plane
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A splurge-worthy Slip sleep mask crafted from pure silk for a friction-free wear
This provides a subtle yet effective "do not disturb sign" for the person who now needs to use the restroom. You can wait, buddy. Next time, give me the window seat. It's available in 24 colors.

Promising review: "Originally, I felt a bit guilty spending so much on a mask. Now, I'm shocked at how much I love this mask...the material is great, soft, and silky. It's very comfortable to wear. I'm looking forward to ordering more SLIP products!" —AME728
$32.95 at Amazon
8
Me Undies
Cheeky briefs made from a MicroModal fabric that are softer than cotton
Available in sizes XS–4XL and various colors.
$14+ at Me Undies
9
Amazon
A lanolin, manuka honey and vitamin E-rich skin salve that combats extreme dryness for hands, cuticles, and lips
Promising review: "Holy grail product. I use it for my dry lips and dry skin from my N95 mask (I'm a healthcare worker in a hospital) and it is the only thing saving my skin from breaking apart!" —Carly Ehrisman
$17.95 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pair of moisture wicking compression socks to combat altitude related swelling and soreness
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease of post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" —jamerz82
$12.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A vitamin C lip mask that contains shea butter, cocoa butter and hibiscus flower extract
Promising review: "My lips have never been softer or more moisturized during the day!! This is my holy grail product. It's worth it." —Ash
$16 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An elastic belt that holds your pants up without an uncomfortable buckle
Available in sizes S–L and in five colors.

Promising review: "I love this! It's perfect for pants that are a little loose in the waist, and great for travel because you never need to re-buckle!" —J. BelfordGet it from Amazon for $14.99+
$14.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A seamless bra made from a cozy second skin material that offers comfortable support
Available 18 colors, sizes XS–2X which can accommodate cup sizes A-DDD.

Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG and the medium-full cup fits well, but is a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for every day and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda
$20.19+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A set of 12 silicone ear grips for your favorite pair of prescription frames so your glasses stay in place
Promising review: "My new glasses were constantly slipping down my nose, even after being adjusted. These were a lifesaver. It took a bit to work the ear hooks onto the arms of my glasses as mine are thick, but once on, they stayed put. Glasses don't budge on my face now, at all." —Velvet Hour
$6.98 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A plaid poncho that can double as a blanket for cold flights
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy! I work the graveyard shift at work in the High Plains so sometimes when I get off work early in the morning it can be as much as 50° colder than it was went I left for work! This is a great for me so I can have something in my bag to cover up with on those colder mornings!" — Elle
$26.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
Fleece-lined jeggings that look like jeans but feel like sweats
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold
$38.99+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
An oversized plaid shirt that can be layered over nearly anything
Available in sizes L–5X and in 18 colors.

Promising review: "I love this top. I paired it with a bralette and vinyl black pants with combat boots and I got so many compliments on it." —Ashli
$9.99+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A three-pack of disposable silicone earplugs to help in flight discomfort
Promising review: "A friend told me about these when I ruptured my eardrum a few days before I had to fly. I was expecting immense pain from my not-nearly-healed ear during takeoff and landing, but with these, I didn't feel the slightest additional discomfort." —Kathleen M.
$17.40 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pair of flattering high-waisted flare pants that are stretchy and buttery soft
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." —Christina Tahey
$18.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A set of six button extenders that add an extra inch to your pant's waistline
Promising review: "We all have those favorite pair of pants or shirts that we look absolutely great in; you gain a little weight and goodbye to those favorite pants and shirts. That was BEFORE running across this product on Amazon. That pile of clothes that no longer fit are no longer a problem because I get all the 'extra space' I need by applying one of these comfy things. If you are like me and have clothes that no longer fit, this product is a better investment that spending on a new wardrobe. Buy this product and tell all your friends your new secret." —Paganni's Ghost
$7.95 at Amazon
A pair of deep-pocketed slouchy overalls made with ultra lightweight fabric

