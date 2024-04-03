Popular items from this list:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
High-waisted leggings you'll adore
Promising review:
"These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" — Ali
And/or high-waisted bike shorts
Promising review:
"First time trying a pair of bike shorts, and I am officially OBSESSED! The material these are made of is so soft. I’d say they are about medium compression. I did a workout in them and they didn’t seem to roll or anything. So far, I am very happy with them!" — Bailee Dalton
A cropped quarter-zip sweatshirt
Promising review:
"The material is thick but soft. Warm and comfy. Well made! I'm so happy I bought two in different colors. The fact it's a half-zip hoodie, has pockets and fleece inside..Love them!!!! You can't beat the price." — Debbie Waxman
A pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe
Promising review:
"I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking. They are the coziest thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." — Caroline Cycon
A plain white Madewell tee
Promising review
: "The perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable. Good quality. Not too expensive. I’ve worn it time and time again. Relaxed fit." — Bartow
Joggers with pockets
Promising review:
"When I ordered them, I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm
. Not see through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tye dye. I’ll def be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings, order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." — lacie Marie like
A drawstring jumpsuit
Promising review:
"Love this jumpsuit! The material is great quality and not sheer at all, and feels soft. The top can be worn as a normal top with sleeves or you can push it off the sleeves for a different look. I’m a big fan of the jogger-style legs and how they taper at the bottom. I often wear this as a casual outfit around the house, but it’s also easy to dress up for a night out!: — Jen | SimpleModestMom
A light and airy cropped long sleeve shirt
Promising review:
"This shirt is lightweight and the perfect material for a transitional winter/spring work out piece. It could probably even be used as a regular top. I love the thumb holes and it hits perfectly as a sort of crop with drape." — Jeff & Alissa
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed,
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
A pet pouch hoodie to help you finally win over your cat
"The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" — BuzzFeed writer Mallory MowerPromising review:
"This is very cute. The color is vibrant, and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfortable in the pouch.
The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it, he could see out but still cuddled down for warmth. As he grows, I can adjust the seam size! All in all, this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" — Carrie Parker
A matching sweat set
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable, soft on the skin, and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and it looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top, and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz
An oversize blanket sweatshirt
Promising review: "My teenage son lives in sweatpants and a sweatshirt when he's home, even in the summer. He loves to be comfy, so I knew this would be perfect. I was right. He has yet to take it off in the past few days!" — amoretto
"My teenage son lives in sweatpants and a sweatshirt when he's home, even in the summer. He loves to be comfy, so I knew this would be perfect. I was right. He has yet to take it off in the past few days!" — amoretto
A super soft V-neck top
You can also find coordinating shorts
to complete the set!Promising review:
"The texture/fabric is a dream. So soft, stretchy, loose fit." — arielle
A two-piece lounge set
Promising review:
"This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." — H. Brien
Iconic Lululemon Align yoga leggings
I wore these throughout my pregnancy — they were stretchy enough to fit through all nine months comfortably! Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde
also finds these leggings to be comfy enough to consider them her go-to travel pants:
"If someone told me 'you could only wear one pair of pants on planes for the rest of your life,' I'd pick these leggings in a heartbeat. I have five pairs of them, and for every single flight I've been on for the past six years, I've worn these with a sweatshirt or oversize sweater, most recently on a eight-hour overnight flight to Naples, Italy. They feel like you're wearing nothing (in the best way possible) while also offering great compression that doesn't show any lumps or bumps.
The high waistband also offers great comfort and very rarely ever rolls down, which means no awkward adjusting while you're packed into an economy seat. There's a reason people rave about them despite their high price point — they're just that
good. Trust me — I've literally put the miles in."
Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun?
Promising review
: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." — Kyrene Galanis
,
Heather Braga/ BuzzFeed
An oversize crewneck sweater
Promising review: "This is a great loose-fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." — Michelle S.
"This is a great loose-fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." — Michelle S.
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit. It's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece, so I had to cut it off. Otherwise, I would give it 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments.
Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" — Wendy
A padded tank so you can go about your cozy day bra-free
Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time.
I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all.
You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn Long
Lounge pants you'll wonder why you've decided to live so long without
Promising review
: "These pants are amazingggg. I was hesitant after trying a few similar styles that were super sheer but lemme tell you, you won’t regret this purchase! Super soft, wash really well (cold on delicate, I don’t put them in the dryer), and wear even better." — JWH
BFFs and Babes,
BFFs and Babes / Instagram
A brunch-inspired corded crewneck
I have many sweatshirts from BFFs and Babes, a woman-owned small business, and I simply adore them — I've purchased so many as gifts as well! The sweatshirts are super cozy, don't run in the wash (thankfully).
An oversize linen jumpsuit
Promising review:
"These are too perfect for words. I'll be buying the other colors as soon as possible! They are super comfortable and extremely versatile. They're great for yard work, casual events, cute swimsuit coverup, and more. These are going to get so much wear!" — Cara
Colorful leggings with side pockets
Promising review:
"These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squatproof, but they look so good on! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fitting enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." — MLK
An oversize pullover V-neck sweater
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however, the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant, so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks, and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" – Kati
Cushioned crew socks
Promising review:
"I love socks and am also very picky about socks. These socks checked all my boxes! They're comfortable socks, they're thick but not too thick, and I wear them all the time. I will be coming back to order some more soon!!" — Abi Tamburro
A seamless set featuring a ribbed material
Promising review:
"The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+
(available in sizes S–L and in 32 colors).Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
A stylish long-sleeve and shorts set covered in daisies
Promising review:
"I am in love. The sizing is perfect. It’s comfortable. It fits perfectly. The color is incredible. Need in every color." — Sierra Perambo
Or a pair of plush slippers
Promising review
: "These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive and high quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." — Sydney Nicole
A casual pullover and joggers set
Promising review: "
This two-piece set is my true travel companion. It's like Goldilocks found the just right porridge of clothing fabrics — not too thin tobe mistaken for a cobweb, not too heavy to turn me into a walking sauna.
Plus, it comes in short and long-sleeve versions. And let's be honest, jumpsuits are cute, but using the bathroom in them is like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded while riding a unicycle. This two-piece set? Bathroom access is easier than opening a fridge door. No contortions, no wardrobe malfunctions, just pure, unadulterated bladder bliss." — Amazon Customer
A sleeveless jumpsuit that's honestly so comfortable
Promising review:
"This jumper is like wearing pajamas. I wear a T-shirt under it since I am a plus-size lady and like a supportive bra. The material is very soft, and the quality is spot on. Perfect for wearing on the plane when I travel. Love them so much, I bought a second pair in a burnt orange." — Liz Coffey
A track suit for anyone who hates early morning activities
Promising review:
"Color, fit, material. Just what I was looking for in a comfortable set to travel in." — Sheryl's Pick