Style & Beauty

10 Pairs Of Jean Shorts That Don't Suck

Say goodbye to the bunched-up jorts of days past.

Not all jean shorts are created equal. In fact, many jean shorts are ― quite frankly ― terrible.

They ride up, they fall down, they bunch in the front, they bunch in the back. They fit everywhere but the waist, they fit everywhere but the leg. They’re too tight, too big, too ripped, too polished ― you get the picture.

That reality often leads denim enthusiasts to go the DIY route with a reliable pair of jeans, but this too can be risky without the proper tools.

It’s an at once glorious and nerve-wracking feeling to find the perfect pair of jean shorts, a balance between wanting to basically live in them and wanting to extend their life as long as possible. If that sounds like you, might we recommend finding your perfect match and stocking up?

The jean shorts below come recommended by our editors and boast a broad range of sizes and price points. Try one, try them all ― and just try to forget about the uncomfortable days of denim past.

American Eagle 90s Boyfriend Denim Short
American Eagle
Get the American Eagle 90s Boyfriend denim short for $37.46
LOFT High-Waist Patch-Pocket Denim Shorts
LOFT
Get the LOFT high-waist patch-pocket denim shorts for $54.50
AG Adriano Goldschmied Hailey Shorts
Zappos
Get the AG Adriano Goldschmied Hailey shorts from Zappos for $134.99
J. Crew Denim Short in Merrill Wash
J. Crew
Get the J. Crew denim short for $79.50
AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut-Off Short
Revolve
Get the AGOLDE Parker vintage cut-off short from Revolve for $128
Madewell High-Rise Denim Shorts in Cheriton Wash
Madewell
Get the Madewell high-rise denim shorts for $59.50
Old Navy Cuffed Jean Shorts
Old Navy
Get the Old Navy cuffed jean shorts for $18
Moussy Vintage Mathews Shorts
Shopbop
Get the Moussy Vintage Mathews shorts from Shopbop for $225
Nefelibata Studio Vintage Light High-Waisted Shorts
Etsy
Get the Nefelibata Studio Vintage Light High-Waisted Shorts from Etsy for $34.99
J. Crew High-Rise Denim Short
J. Crew
Get the. J. Crew high-rise denim short for $59.50
