When an occasion calls for a heel or otherwise extremely structured fancy shoe, it can be challenging to find options that won’t kill your feet.

As someone who is both very petite (5 feet, 1inch) and likes to complain a lot, traditional heels present quite a challenge. I love adding a few extra inches to my height but can’t bear foot discomfort, even for the most magnificent shoe. I’m always on the lookout for fancy shoes that have hidden elements of comfort, be it a cushy platform, a block heel or ultra super-fancy flats.

Advertisement

In an effort to find a truly comfy pair of dressy shoes, I spoke to a group of people who are famously always on their feet at fancy events: publicists.

Kate Williams, the founder of Pistol PR in New York City, recommends setting up for events in dressy, elegant flats and then switching them out for low block heels when an event calls for a dress or skirt.

Natalie Rao, the public relations manager at Brooklinen, makes it a point to find polished, comfortable shoes like platform sandals, mules, booties with heels, and even Chelsea boots or nice loafers. “I rarely wear heels to press events anymore, which is a blessing!” she told me. “If I do absolutely need to wear them, I look for something with a block heel that isn’t too high, and if it has a platform that takes a little stress off of my foot, that’s even better.”

She recommends sticking to a neutral color palette (mainly black) that can easily be matched with all kinds of outfits. She also pointed out that when shopping for chic shoes, “a pointed or shaped toe adds a touch of style that elevates any look without sacrificing comfort.”

Advertisement

Below you’ll find these two publicists’ picks for comfortable fancy shoes, and a few can’t-miss editors’ picks we couldn’t resist. Pick up a pair and add them to your repertoire — these closet staples are sure to become workhorses.