When an occasion calls for a heel or otherwise extremely structured fancy shoe, it can be challenging to find options that won’t kill your feet.
As someone who is both very petite (5 feet, 1inch) and likes to complain a lot, traditional heels present quite a challenge. I love adding a few extra inches to my height but can’t bear foot discomfort, even for the most magnificent shoe. I’m always on the lookout for fancy shoes that have hidden elements of comfort, be it a cushy platform, a block heel or ultra super-fancy flats.
In an effort to find a truly comfy pair of dressy shoes, I spoke to a group of people who are famously always on their feet at fancy events: publicists.
Kate Williams, the founder of Pistol PR in New York City, recommends setting up for events in dressy, elegant flats and then switching them out for low block heels when an event calls for a dress or skirt.
Natalie Rao, the public relations manager at Brooklinen, makes it a point to find polished, comfortable shoes like platform sandals, mules, booties with heels, and even Chelsea boots or nice loafers. “I rarely wear heels to press events anymore, which is a blessing!” she told me. “If I do absolutely need to wear them, I look for something with a block heel that isn’t too high, and if it has a platform that takes a little stress off of my foot, that’s even better.”
She recommends sticking to a neutral color palette (mainly black) that can easily be matched with all kinds of outfits. She also pointed out that when shopping for chic shoes, “a pointed or shaped toe adds a touch of style that elevates any look without sacrificing comfort.”
Below you’ll find these two publicists’ picks for comfortable fancy shoes, and a few can’t-miss editors’ picks we couldn’t resist. Pick up a pair and add them to your repertoire — these closet staples are sure to become workhorses.
Steve Madden Faris booties
Natalie Rao, public relations manager at Brooklinen
, wears these booties often at stylish work events. They include two of her must-have features for such occassions: block heels and pointed toes. it's an easy way to put a stylish twist on booties and give your whole vibe an upgrade. You can get these shoes in red or black in sizes 6–10. The red color is flying off the shelves, but there are still plenty of black available to snag.
Rejina Pyo Selma 55mm wood-print mules
Kate Williams, founder of Pistol PR in New York City, told HuffPost that "for an event where I'm wearing a dress, I always wear shoes with a block heel, like these Rejina Pyo Selma Heels or almost anything by Loeffler Randall
. It's a more stable base for hours of standing." These elegant and unique shoes will add a ton of visual interest to a look without being too zany or attention-grabbing, making them ideal for a work function. You can get them in sizes 36–41 (U.S. sizes 5-10).
Madewell The Nettie platform sandal
When Rao mentioned block heels, Madewell's collection came to my mind. These editors' picks are made with lovely, soft leather material that makes them look much more expensive than they actually are, while the low block heel helps to keep feet comfortable without sacrificing style. You can get them in two different colors in sizes 5–12.
Camper Kobarah slingback sandal
For a funkier vibe that won't cause you pain, these editor-selected Camper shoes are an absolute must. After wearing them to a wedding, my most heel-averse friend, Natalie Silva, swears by them. She told me that, "In general, I don’t think heels are comfortable but I was able to wear these for like six hours straight and dance.” You can get them in a range of zany colors in sizes 6–12.5. It's all about that chunky heel and cushy base.
Prada patent leather loafers
If it's in your budget, it's always a good idea to treat yourself to a little Prada for all your special functions. Williams likes to pair these timeless loafers with cute transparent socks that showcase her vibrant personality while remaining professional and grounded. The platform sole adds height while retaining the traditional loafer silhouette. You can get it in black or white in sizes 5–11.5.
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Soho bootie
If you prefer a chunkier platform and higher, less refined heel for your boots, then Rao recommends this shoe. "I’ve tried it on and can confirm it is so comfortable and could work for winter events, the office and nights out with friends." You can get this style in sizes 3.5–13. The price point is a bit higher than another from the same brand in this list, but they're a worthy investment.
Nisolo Go-To flatform sandal
These sandals were a lifesaver for Rao this past summer. She said that "these sandals are so comfortable for walking all day, and were low profile enough to go with any type of outfit while still looking put together." They are versatile enough to look fancy when wearing a more formal outfit, and casual when paired with something more low-key. You can get them in four color combinations in sizes 5–11.
Sam Edelman Quincy block heel loafer
A loafer with a block heel might just be the best of both worlds. You get that shiny, structured look of loafers with some extra height that won't leave you hurting. This editor's pick (based on Rao's suggestions) from Sam Edelman is at once trendy and classic. You can get them in three different colors in sizes 5–11. The shiny leather and glimmering chain-like accent is as cool as it gets.
Steve Madden Hush boots
Another Rao recommendation, these sexy boots are an easy way to dress up an outfit during transitional seasons and beyond. The uniquely shaped block heel adds a bit of flair, while the slim shaft gives them a sock-like fit that is chic and flirty. You can get these boots in three colors in sizes 5–12.
The Row fisherman flat sandals
For setting up a room in preparation for an event during the warm summer months, Williams loves the support offered by The Row's fisherman sandals. They're the perfect upgrade to your everyday grandpa-like fisherman sandal. It doesn't get much cooler than these. You can get them in black or ivory in sizes 36–42 (U.S. sizes 5-11).
Tao Comme des Carçons Glossy Steer lug sole platform loafer
I couldn't resist throwing my dream loafer situation into the mix. These daring beauties from Tao Comme des Carçons are as fun as it gets. If you're looking to drop some cash on a designer investment, these are the shoes for you. They're almost cartoon-like thanks to the unique lug soles, while the studs and tassels fancy them up quite a bit. You can get them in sizes 5.5–8.
Stuart Weitzman Outlet Dylan Chelsea bootie
Rao loves Chelsea boots, like these she recommended from the Stuart Weitzman outlet. Made of buttery smooth leather, these boots are as functional and comfortable as they are timeless and stylish. Available in three colors and materials in sizes 3.5–12, they are a great staple for all manner of occasions, from the elegant and sophisticated to the most casual.