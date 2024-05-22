As a bride, there’s a ton of emphasis placed on finding the perfect wedding dress.

When you’re a guest at a wedding, however, there’s less of a road map — and if you’re in a season of your life when you’re attending a lot of weddings, you know finding the perfect dress as a wedding guest can be stressful.

You want to look fancy and appropriately dressed for the occasion, but you also want to make sure you’re comfortable enough to enjoy yourself and dance the night away with the newlyweds and other wedding guests.

Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable, flattering, and comfortable wedding guest dress picks. Here are 12 options that reviewers swear by.