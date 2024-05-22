ShoppingFashionStyleweddings

12 Nice-Looking But Comfortable Dresses Amazon Reviewers Have Worn To Weddings

Whether you're dressing up for a black tie occasion or a more casual wedding, there's something here for everyone.
As a bride, there’s a ton of emphasis placed on finding the perfect wedding dress.

When you’re a guest at a wedding, however, there’s less of a road map — and if you’re in a season of your life when you’re attending a lot of weddings, you know finding the perfect dress as a wedding guest can be stressful.

You want to look fancy and appropriately dressed for the occasion, but you also want to make sure you’re comfortable enough to enjoy yourself and dance the night away with the newlyweds and other wedding guests.

Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable, flattering, and comfortable wedding guest dress picks. Here are 12 options that reviewers swear by.

1
Amazon
A shiny sheath with a square neckline
Available in sizes L-4X, this plus-size sheath dress offers a squared-off neckline with a slight cowl and a draped wrap-style skirt that skims the knee. “This dress was absolutely perfect for the October wedding I attended in the Bahamas,” wrote a reviewer. “It was light weight and comfortable to wear.”
$39.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A roomy dress for casual summer weddings
Not all weddings are going to be super-fancy, in which case this comfortable, roomy dress will be your best friend. Available in 30 different patterns and fives sizes, this machine-washable rayon and polyester pick is perfect for a wedding or casual summer day.

With over 5,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say reviewers adore it. "Love this dress," one customer wrote. "It's casual but you could dress it up with a jacket and heels. Very comfortable. Fit is true. I wear it with tennis shoes for something casual and cute. Love it. Will buy another one in a different pattern."
$33.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A delicate floral dress
This elegant dress looks like something out of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With a decorative sweetheart neckline and floral embroidery, this stunning tulle dress is one other wedding guests won't soon forget. Get it in sizes 0-28.

“I’m wearing this dress to a wedding where the dress code is 'formal garden party' and [it's] absolutely perfect,” commented one reviewer. “Daughter is fabric sensitive and says this is really comfortable,” wrote another.
$58.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A chic maxi dress made of breathable material
Available in seven stunning colors and sizes 6-18, this Grace Karin cowl neck maxi dress is a classic. Made of high-quality, machine-washable material, you'll feel extra comfortable dancing the night away in this flattering, breathable dress.

"This dress is so comfortable!" one reviewer wrote. "It is just absolutely gorgeous and for the price you can't go wrong! It is so flattering and comfortable. It can be dressed up for a wedding or down for a date night. It doesn't feel or look cheap and it is simply amazing all around. I am very picky with clothes and I've never loved something as much."
$46.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A statement-making dress for a formal event
For a show-stopping number that's perfect for more formal weddings, look no further than this elegant one-shoulder dress. With an adjustable front slit and statement-making ruffle, this dress offers a lot of pizzazz — and according to reviewers, doesn't skimp on comfort. Get it in size XS-3XL.

"I absolutely loved this dress. It fits so well for my body type. I got so many compliments! I didn't have to make any alterations. I'm 5'6 and wore 2" heels. The zipper slit is such a nice touch," a reviewer wrote. "It has some stretch and isn't heavy. So Comfortable. The sparkles are a nice touch."
$61.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A breezy floor-length gown that one reviewer called "super comfortable"
This gorgeous wedding gown is made with soft, high-elastic knitted fabric. Fully lined and stretchy, this unique V-neck dress is perfect for every kind of fancy occasion — especially a wedding, where freedom of movement is crucial for dancing the night away. This style is available in sizes 0-30.

“It was super comfortable for a long day of wedding festivities, but still a little sexy with the slit,” wrote a reviewer. “It fit true to size. I would absolutely buy this!”
$59.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
An elegant strapless dress available in 11 colors
This lightweight summery dress is made of a breathable mesh fabric and equipped with a spiral of ruffles for a festive look and feel. It's available in 11 color options, from neutrals to pretty pastel hues. Get it in sizes S-XXL.

"Loved this dress!! It fit true to size, if you size up it could be a little big," one Amazon customer wrote (in a review entitled "Spring Wedding Guest"). "Very comfortable and stretchy. Nothing but compliments from friends about this dress."
$47.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A flowy asymmetrical off-the-shoulder dress
You'll want to wear this flowy dress again and again, and not just because of its unique asymmetrical detail and flowy style. It's also comfortable, lightweight and perfect for a wedding, according to reviewers. Get in sizes S-XL.

"I am 5’2, 135lbs. and bought a small," one customer wrote. "With heels the dress was a great length. The fabric was comfortable and light. I received a lot of compliments on the dress. It can be worn casually or even dressed up. The perfect wedding guest dress."
$45.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A satin A-line dress for a fancier vibe
This pretty floor-length, off-the-shoulder A-line satin dress is perfect for when you want to get dressed up and also stay comfortable. It's available in 30 different colors and sizes 2-26, so you can find a style that will work for a black-tie affair or a summery outdoor wedding. "I love this dress, super comfy and quality material," one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I bought it for a wedding as a guest / bridesmaid dress,” commented another. “Super pretty."
$49.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A shimmery floor-length spaghetti strap dress
This romantic, floor-length A-line dress features a sweep train, cowl neck bodice, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a corset-style lacing. The material is nice and shimmery, and it can be purchased in 31 different colors and in sizes 0-22.

"These have a lot of room for sizing it to your needs because of the corset in the back and they’re beautiful," one reviewer wrote. "They have a slit up the leg and you can use it or not so you can show or not show as much as you want. These were perfect for the wedding!" Another reviewer wrote that the "corset back was comfortable yet fitting."
$54.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A fluttery, romantic chiffon dress
With a simple V-neck and flutter sleeves, this dress features a generous side slit and lace-up back, and is available in 40 different colors. Perfect for a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, it's hard to go wrong with this dress. It's available in sizes 0-28.

"This dress is worth the price tag (which is frankly a good deal!). It's made from quality material, there is plenty of support with the built-in breast padding for larger-chested ladies," one buyer wrote. ”It was overall a comfortable and true fit!”

“This dress was my daughter's bridesmaid dress at my wedding, and to say the least, It was very stunning,” commented another.
$46.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A cold-shoulder dress with a crossover detail
This flowy chiffon dress can be custom-made to include a slit or not. With an elastic satin lining and pretty off-the-shoulder straps, this dress with its crossover detail promises to be as flattering as it is comfortable. It's available in sizes 0-28.

“Wore this for my best friend's wedding. We had [three] different girls with [three] different body types and this dress looked great on all of us,” wrote a reviewer. “Was very comfortable. Kinda heavy. Loved the corset back. It does not come laced up so that is a bit of work but I definitely recommend this dress.”
$46.99+ at Amazon
