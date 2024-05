A shimmery floor-length spaghetti strap dress

This romantic, floor-length A-line dress features a sweep train, cowl neck bodice, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a corset-style lacing. The material is nice and shimmery, and it can be purchased in 31 different colors and in sizes 0-22."These have a lot of room for sizing it to your needs because of the corset in the back and they’re beautiful," one reviewer wrote . "They have a slit up the leg and you can use it or not so you can show or not show as much as you want. These were perfect for the wedding!" Another reviewer wrote that the "corset back was comfortable yet fitting."