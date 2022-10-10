24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Popular jeans from this list include:
• A pair of Lee boyfriend jeans with a frayed cuffed ankle and close to 9,500 five-star-ratings.
• A soft and stretchy pair jeggings that don’t have a restrictive waistband, but do have roomy back pockets.
• Classic boot-cut jeans with a flattering high-rise fit and 18 different color options.
1
A pair of Levi's skinny jeans with close to 10,000 five-star-ratings
2
A pair of cropped Levi's 501s
3
A pair of raw hem skinny jeans
4
A pair of distressed slim-fit jeans with stretch
5
A pair of comfy high-waisted '90s mom jeans
6
A pair of dark wash high-rise sateen skinny jeans
7
A pair of Wrangler mid-rise bootcut jeans
8
A pair of Levi's high-rise skinny ankle jeans
9
Stretchy jeggings that have an inner elastic waistband and mesh panels
10
A pair of Abercrombie's Curve Love ankle jeans
11
A pair of relaxed fitting bootcut jeans
12
A pair of cuffed Levi's boyfriend jeans
13
A pair of boyfriend straight mid-rise jeans made with stretch denim
14
A pair of wide-leg and high-rise jeans
15
A pair of pull-on jeggings free from buttons and zippers
16
Levi's premium dad jeans with a slightly tapered leg
17
A pair of Everlane's 90's cheeky jeans
18
A pair of distressed frayed ankle jeans with a slim fit
19
A pair of ultra high-rise flares with a stretch waistband
20
Lee boyfriend jeans with rolled cuffs and tons of five-star-ratings
21
A pair of relaxed cropped jeans tapered jeans
22
A soft and stretchy pair of jeggings with back pockets
23
A pair of Levi's mid-rise capris
24
A pair of Levi's high-rise super skinny jeans
