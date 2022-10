24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Levi's premium dad jeans with a slightly tapered leg

Available in sizes 23—34 and in four washes."Love these, they fit like a glove! I get the Abercrombie 90s high rise jeans in size 25 for reference and I got a 25 in these as well. Perfect length and everything." — Maya

"I absolutely love these jeans. As someone who typically runs around in leggings and sweats, these jeans are wonderful! Very comfy and cute. I was worried at first that they might not be legit but I checked the tags and did some research and they seem to be the real deal! Order true to size, they’ll be a bit snug when you first put them on, but I promise you if you wear them for a day they’ll stretch to your figure perfectly and be the comfy loose jeans you’re expecting them to be. I’m 5’4” and they hit me right below the ankle. They hug the butt very nicely too which I’m happy about! They’re supposed to sit at mid hip but I like to wear my jeans higher so I hike them up a bit and they’re great like that! These are gonna be my new day-to-day jeans for sure! I’m def gonna buy more of them. Get them!" — Sabrina Alvarez