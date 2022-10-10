Shopping
FashionAmazonjeans

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Flares, high-waisted, boyfriend, slim-fit and cropped – these jeans are the coziest pants around.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Levis-Womens-501-Crop-Jeans/dp/B09QQV247Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Levi&#x27;s 501 cropped jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Levis-Womens-501-Crop-Jeans/dp/B09QQV247Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Levi's 501 cropped jeans</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-90s-cheeky-straight-jean-bone%3Fcollection%3Dbest-selling-denim%26utm_source%3Dpepperjam-171921%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D8-9711%26clickId%3D4116581182&sid=comfortablejeans-TessaFlores-092922-6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white &#x27;90s cheeky jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-90s-cheeky-straight-jean-bone%3Fcollection%3Dbest-selling-denim%26utm_source%3Dpepperjam-171921%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D8-9711%26clickId%3D4116581182&sid=comfortablejeans-TessaFlores-092922-6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">white '90s cheeky jeans</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfortablejeans-TessaFlores-092922-6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lanebryant.com%2Fultra-high-rise-flare-jean%2Fprd-378867.html%3Fdwvar_378867_color%3D0000012008%26dwvar_378867_sizeHeight%3Dregular%26ranMID%3D38549%26ranEAID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg%26ranSiteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-92dAYZgxXzT9__rkG3be0w%26sid%3DAFFLB%253AyPKHhJU2qBg%26camp%3DAFF%257CRTN%257CyPKHhJU2qBg%257CSTND%257CMULTI%257CSITEWIDE%257CCORE%257C%257C10%257C714421%257C1%26ogmeas%3DCH%2AAFF%257CPL%2ALSN%257CPD%2A3398051%26siteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-92dAYZgxXzT9__rkG3be0w" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-rise flares" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfortablejeans-TessaFlores-092922-6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lanebryant.com%2Fultra-high-rise-flare-jean%2Fprd-378867.html%3Fdwvar_378867_color%3D0000012008%26dwvar_378867_sizeHeight%3Dregular%26ranMID%3D38549%26ranEAID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg%26ranSiteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-92dAYZgxXzT9__rkG3be0w%26sid%3DAFFLB%253AyPKHhJU2qBg%26camp%3DAFF%257CRTN%257CyPKHhJU2qBg%257CSTND%257CMULTI%257CSITEWIDE%257CCORE%257C%257C10%257C714421%257C1%26ogmeas%3DCH%2AAFF%257CPL%2ALSN%257CPD%2A3398051%26siteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-92dAYZgxXzT9__rkG3be0w" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">high-rise flares</a>, and a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HDLTE-Boyfriends-Distressed-Straight-Streetwear/dp/B0BC4BLVV3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ultra-wide boyfriend jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HDLTE-Boyfriends-Distressed-Straight-Streetwear/dp/B0BC4BLVV3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6334e450e4b0e376dbf2f3a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">ultra-wide boyfriend jeans</a>.
Amazon, Everlane and Lane Bryant
Levi's 501 cropped jeans, white '90s cheeky jeans, high-rise flares, and a pair of ultra-wide boyfriend jeans.

Popular jeans from this list include:

• A pair of Lee boyfriend jeans with a frayed cuffed ankle and close to 9,500 five-star-ratings.

• A soft and stretchy pair jeggings that don’t have a restrictive waistband, but do have roomy back pockets.

Classic boot-cut jeans with a flattering high-rise fit and 18 different color options.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's skinny jeans with close to 10,000 five-star-ratings
Available in sizes 24—40, short, regular and long sizes and in 26 washes.

Promising review: "My new favorite pair…These honestly are the best jeans all around. The fit is perfect on me, use the size chart. My legs are long so the options for inseam are helpful. Super comfortable, lightweight but not paper thin. Great jeans for dress up or down and they wrap the tushy nicely. Waist is a nice fit, no gaps and not too tight." — ELV
$27.80+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A pair of cropped Levi's 501s
Available in sizes 24—34 and in 14 washes.

Promising review: "Levi's again didn't disappoint. These 501 pants are so comfortable, not tight anywhere, cropped just at right spot, just like pictured. I always order size 27 in any jeans, and I have skinny in the same size and this model as well. Great fit." — Jurga2323
$25.01+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pair of raw hem skinny jeans
Available in sizes 23—31 and in 14 sizes.

Promising review: "These are awesome! Super comfortable. If you’re on the fence, just buy them - you won’t regret it! I read many reviews (on amazon as well as other sites) that says to size down with this brand of jeans. I’m so glad I did! They fit like a dream. I’m definitely buying more styles in this brand! Super happy with purchase! Hope this helps your decision!" — EMac69
$43.98+ at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A pair of distressed slim-fit jeans with stretch
Available in sizes 0—16 and in 12 washes.

Promising review: "These jeans are a must have! They are beyond comfortable.. not quite leggings comfy but extremely close. They may be 1–1.5” long for me with tennis shoes so I wear Tom’s, flip-flops, etc. and they are 10/10!!!" — Megan Ottway
$34.99+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A pair of comfy high-waisted '90s mom jeans
Available in sizes 24Wx28L—34Wx32L and in five washes.

Promising review: "Fits true to size. I could possibly go down a size but I wear them once a week to work, an animal hospital, where I’m crawling on the floor and walking around, and wrestling dogs and cats for 10 hrs a day—and there are no snags, no wearing out, nothing. Super impressed by the quality and sizing. I’m a M/L, and I opted for the L. Also, SOOO comfortable. I wear them CONSTANTLY." — bryan e wulff
$29.99+ at Amazon
6
Lane Bryant
A pair of dark wash high-rise sateen skinny jeans
Available in regular sizes 12—28 and in petite sizes 12P—28P.

Promising review: "I always have trouble with the fit of jeans. However these are the most comfortable, soft and best-fitting jeans by far. Intending on purchasing several more pairs." — Lmk70
$79.95 at Lane Bryant
7
amazon.com
A pair of Wrangler mid-rise bootcut jeans
Available in sizes 0-32—19-34, and in 11 washes.

Promising review: "Perfect fit. I am 5'9" and 155 lbs. I ordered a size 7/36. They are stretchy, comfortable and SUPER long. I am very pleased. I will be ordering a couple more pairs in different colors. These are my new favorite jeans. I highly recommend to anyone; especially to tall girls." — TRS
$28.20+ at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's high-rise skinny ankle jeans
Available in sizes 24—34 and in six colors.

Promising review: "So soft and comfy and a bit of a stretch! I can wear this with a nice blouse or a crop top and feel confident in both! They don’t stretch to the point that they’re baggy later in the day. Just right! It pays so spend the extra few dollars on these!" — Cristina
$27.99+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
Stretchy jeggings that have an inner elastic waistband and mesh panels
Available in sizes 0—20 Plus and in 11 washes.

Promising review: "Fit exactly as expected for my normal size. These are not thin, cheap jeggings, they are thinner, more comfortable, wonderfully stretchy jeans that I am BUYING MORE OF!!! What is this incredible jean invention that I knew nothing of?!? AMAZING!!!!!" — LS in AZ
$23.90+ at Amazon
10
Abercrombie & Fitch
A pair of Abercrombie's Curve Love ankle jeans
Available in sizes 23W—37W and in eight washes.

Promising review: "Material Is great and the rise is perfect —comfiest jeans I own!" — Lori
$79 at Abercrombie & Fitch
11
amazon.com
A pair of relaxed fitting bootcut jeans
Available in sizes 0—20 and in 14 washes.

Promising review: "I ordered my usual size and they fit perfectly. These jeans are the most comfortable. I will definitely order more." — NICOLE Nealan
$39.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A pair of cuffed Levi's boyfriend jeans
Available in sizes 27—44 and in 13 washes.

Promising review: "These jeans are so cute! I absolutely love how they fit, how they look and how comfortable they are! I was hesitant about buying jeans online, only because you can’t try them on, etc, but I’m so glad I did! Love them, they are for sure my new favorite jeans!!" — Carrie
$33.09+ at Amazon
13
Torrid
A pair of boyfriend straight mid-rise jeans made with stretch denim
Available in sizes 10—30, regular, tall, x-tall, short and x-short inseams and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "I put these on as soon as I got them because I was excited for my new jeans and they fit so well! They're incredibly comfortable and they look really good! Buying another pair asap." — shenaniganstx
$75.50 at Torrid
14
amazon.com
A pair of wide-leg and high-rise jeans
Available in sizes XS—XL and in 11 washes.

Promising review: "I have purchased wide-leg jeans that were only wide from the knees down. These are real wide-leg pants. Super comfortable and cute and just what I was looking for." — JuneB
$42.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A pair of pull-on jeggings free from buttons and zippers
Available in sizes 0—30, short, regular and long sizes and in 22 washes.

Promising review: "So good that I have four pairs! These jeans are wonderful! They are TTS for me, wearing a size 4 short here. They are stretchy without being baggy and super comfortable. Go get them!!!" — Jessica - Wear It For Less
$21.80+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
Levi's premium dad jeans with a slightly tapered leg
Available in sizes 23—34 and in four washes.

Promising review: "Love these, they fit like a glove! I get the Abercrombie 90s high rise jeans in size 25 for reference and I got a 25 in these as well. Perfect length and everything." — Maya

Promising review: "I absolutely love these jeans. As someone who typically runs around in leggings and sweats, these jeans are wonderful! Very comfy and cute. I was worried at first that they might not be legit but I checked the tags and did some research and they seem to be the real deal! Order true to size, they’ll be a bit snug when you first put them on, but I promise you if you wear them for a day they’ll stretch to your figure perfectly and be the comfy loose jeans you’re expecting them to be. I’m 5’4” and they hit me right below the ankle. They hug the butt very nicely too which I’m happy about! They’re supposed to sit at mid hip but I like to wear my jeans higher so I hike them up a bit and they’re great like that! These are gonna be my new day-to-day jeans for sure! I’m def gonna buy more of them. Get them!" — Sabrina Alvarez
$55.25+ at Amazon
17
Everlane
A pair of Everlane's 90's cheeky jeans
Available in sizes 23—33, three inseams and in six colors.

Promising review: "these are the best jeans i have ever worn. they are comfy and fit ABSOLUTELY PERFECT i’ve never had jeans that fit me before and putting these on made me smile so much. i don’t for sure know my size in jeans but i’m usually around a 24-26 depending on where i’m shopping so i chose 25 and it’s perfect! i would recommend being careful abt what size you choose because the rigidity of the fabric makes it fit slightly smaller." — gemmie
$108 at Everlane
18
amazon.com
A pair of distressed frayed ankle jeans with a slim fit
Available in sizes 2—16 and in six washes.

Promising review: "love love love these jeans. They are comfortable and fit like a glove. It isn’t tight at the waist which I love because I can sit comfortably without having to unbutton them. Definitely recommend!!!!!!" — Jeans
$27.99+ at Amazon
19
Lane Bryant
A pair of ultra high-rise flares with a stretch waistband
Available in regular sizes 12—40 and short sizes 16S—28S.

Promising review: "I bought these jeans because of the rise and the flare cut, and I'm so glad I did! They are so comfortable, and the denim is heavier, so it feels like they'll last a long time. The ultra high rise is smoothing, and the length is perfect to wear with heels or boots. These are my new favorite jeans!" — Jules109
$89.95 at Lane Bryant
20
amazon.com
Lee boyfriend jeans with rolled cuffs and tons of five-star-ratings
Available in sizes 6—18 and in four washes.

Promising review: "I love these jeans. I haven’t owned a pair of Lee Jeans in many years. They are super comfortable and cute on." — Lori H. Malcom
$29.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A pair of relaxed cropped jeans tapered jeans
Available in sizes 00—20 and in three washes.

Promising review: "These jeans are beautiful. Very comfortable and easy to pair with many shirts and blouses of different styles. I wear them to work with a pair of heel sandals and get many positive comments." — Paquita
$31.61+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A soft and stretchy pair of jeggings with back pockets
Available in sizes S—3X and in seven washes.

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable, well fitting jeggings I have ever had. They fit perfectly, and they also look great. They come up just above the belly button, so they make my tummy look smaller, and they are not baggy in the back like some brands that I have tried. I bought two pairs, and would definitely buy more." — Rena
$16.47+ at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's mid-rise capris
Available in sizes 2—28 and in five washes.

Promising review: "These are my new go to jeans for just about any occasion. They fit perfectly (true to size). They're lightweight and comfortable, even in the Arizona summer. Buying another color!" — Bernice
$18.33+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's high-rise super skinny jeans
Available in sizes 24—40, short, regular and long sizes and 28 washes.

Promising review: "Love these Levi’s 720 jeans. They are a very dark wash, super stretchy so they look nice for work or a night out while being comfortable all day long." — Amazon customer
$26.93+ at Amazon
