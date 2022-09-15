Shopping

Men's Fall Boots That Reviewers Say Are Actually Comfortable

Wearable, versatile fall boots for men that are comfortable to walk in.

<a href="https://www.stevemadden.com/products/wilshire-tan-suede" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chelsea boots from Steve Madden" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63209ce5e4b027aa405fe15b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.stevemadden.com/products/wilshire-tan-suede" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Chelsea boots from Steve Madden</a>, <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/s/madden-tannin-cap-toe-boot/6470102" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cap toe boots from Nordstrom Rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63209ce5e4b027aa405fe15b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.nordstromrack.com/s/madden-tannin-cap-toe-boot/6470102" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cap toe boots from Nordstrom Rack</a> and <a href="https://www.ugg.com/men-boots-classic-boots/neumel/3236.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chukka boots from Ugg" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63209ce5e4b027aa405fe15b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.ugg.com/men-boots-classic-boots/neumel/3236.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">chukka boots from Ugg</a>.
This fall, we’re giving uncomfortable shoes the boot. (Sorry, had to.) If you want to transition into colder weather in both style and comfort, we’re here to help. From pull-on Chelsea styles to lace-up work boots, the versatile shoes ahead are office-appropriate, but stylish enough for weekend wear, too.

Reviewers vouch for the comfort of every shoe listed. Some boots are waterproof, some have steel toes and some are basically slippers in disguise.

If you need some new boots this fall and you’re looking for something that will make your feet happy, check out these options below.

1
DSW
Florsheim plain toe boots
A little bit rock and roll, a little bit classic dress shoe, these leather boots are the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe. With a comfort tech footbed and surprisingly supportive build, they'll keep your feet comfortable while looking sharp. These come in black and brown in sizes 7-14.

Promising review: "I’m on my feet all day working at a busy car dealership. These boots are very comfortable and I can go all day without pain. The soles get great traction too" — Duck500
$119.99+ at DSW
2
Nordstrom
Clark Wallabee boots
The fall version of the classic Clark Wallabee, these leather boots will keep you covered in windy fall weather and have a thick sole to keep your feet elevated. They come in four colors from size 7-13.

Promising review: "Super comfy, they fit like a glove, they're quite flexible for boots, and they're also fairly light on my feet! If, and when these boots break down, I'll purchase another pair, but from the quality craftsmanship of this Original Wallabee, I don't see this happening any time soon." — Anonymous Clarks reviewer
$159.95 at Nordstrom
3
Madewell
Blundstone classic Chelsea boots
No laces? No worries. Blundstone's pull-on Chelsea boots are durable and weather-proof without being too bulky or sporty. You can wear them through wet fall days, fancy dinners, tailgates and more. They come in sizes 7-13.

Promising review: "Love these Blundstone Chelsea Boots!!! I have worn them every day since I got them. Really comfortable. Looks like a boot, feels like a sneaker!!!" — Pandaman
$219.95 at Madewell
4
Ugg
Ugg Neumel chukka boot
Ah, slippers disguised as boots that you can wear out of the house with pride. In 13 colors, these Ugg chukka boots keep your feet feeling cozy while still looking elevated. They come in sizes 5-18.

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable boots I've ever worn, and top of feeling like I'm walking on a cloud I always get compliments on these boots." — Karma
$140 at Ugg$139.95 at Nordstrom
5
Steve Madden
Steve Madden suede Chelsea boots
Effortlessly stylish while keeping your feet comfortable, these suede Chelsea boots can be worn with literally anything. They come in three colors in sizes 7-13, and look good with jeans, suits, slacks, chinos, joggers and more.

Promising review: "Tried these on while I was in Dallas. These shoes are very stylish with jeans or slacks. They are really comfortable and not tight on the feet." — Firsttimebuyer
$129.95 at Steve Madden
6
Nordstrom
Cole Haan original chukka boot
Finally, a dress shoe that will keep your ankles covered in the crisp fall weather. These leather chukka boots from Cole Haan have a natural storm welt to keep your feet dry and protected. They come in sizes 7-13.

Promising review: "Ordered these for my husband, Very comfortable while still being dressy enough for work." — Momscanhavestyle
$180 at Nordstrom$180 at Cole Haan
7
Amazon
Nunn Bush wingtip boots
With leather on the outside and memory foam on the inside, these wingtip boots from Nunn Bush are elevated enough to be worn to the office or fancy events but have the comfort level of your favorite tennis shoes. They come in fours colors in sizes 7-15.

Promising review: "They definitely run a bit wider and larger than marked (I had to return first pair) they are very, very comfortable and of very good quality. Definitely worth the money" — Nick Pultorak
$79.95+ at Amazon
8
Zappos
Wolverine steel toe waterproof work boots
You don't need to do manual labor to love a good pair of work boots (though reviews say these boots hold up through long hour days doing construction, too). They come in six colors in sizes 7-14, and can be work during hard work and a casual day off.

Promising review: "Great shoe! Cannot believe that these are as good as they are for the price! Very comfortable, you don't even realize that it's steel toe! Five stars would defiantly buy these again in the future!" — Zappos customer
$86.25 at Zappos (originally $115)
9
Target
Bearpaw boots
A suede and shearling ankle boot at a price you'll love, these Bearpaw ankle boots will be your daily shoe through fall and even winter. They come in four colors from sizes 8-14.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these boots! They keep my feet warm and dry when walking through show or rain. I am currently a campus ranger for BEARPAW and I’m so excited I was able to try these shoes! Whenever I need a shoe to keep my warm this is the first thing I grab!" — Jacob G.
$48.99 at Target (originally $69.99)
10
Amazon
Lugz convoy boots
Racking up over 7,000 positive reviews, these Lugz boots with a padded insole are both affordable and beloved. They come in 25 colors in sizes 6.5-16, with a cushioned insole, collar and tongue for maximum comfort.

Promising review: "I have always loved Lugz and they still don’t disappoint. Great boot, comfortable, sturdy, amazing look" — JoshMan
$27.50+ at Amazon
11
DSW
Georgia Boot Barracuda work boots
Coming in medium and wide widths, these leather boots have white detailing and a thick sole. They're durable and comfortable for long work hours, but also look great with jeans or a casual look. They come in sizes 5-13.

Promising review: "I’ve bought several pair of these boots. I wear them everyday out and about and I have a second pair for work. I’m on my feet a lot and they are very comfortable." — Wayne66
$170.99 at DSW
