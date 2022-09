Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

J. Crew Factory flex khaki pant

Available in cuts including skinny, slim, athletic slim and straight, these flex khaki pants from J. Crew Factory are 99% cotton and perfect for any occasion. They come in 12 colors that can easily be worn to work or events or dressed down with sneakers and a T-shirt."These are my favorite pants to wear, no question. The flex in them is awesome, they are super-comfortable and they fit exactly like I need them to. I've never felt the need to write a review on clothing before, but I like these pants enough to take the time to recommend them." — AwesomeBillFromDawsonvill