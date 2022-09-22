Shopping
Men's Fashionpantsloungewear

Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Dreaming of getting back into your pajamas? Reviewers say these dressy pants are the next best thing.

Staff Writer

Comfortable men's dress pants from Lululemon, American Eagle, and J.Crew Factory.
Lululemon, American Eagle, J.Crew Factory
Comfortable men's dress pants from Lululemon, American Eagle, and J.Crew Factory.

There comes a time in every man’s life when you have to take off your beloved sweats and put on some real pants. Maybe you’re going to school. Maybe it’s time for work. Perhaps you’re going to some dinner event you don’t actually want to go to. Whatever the case, there are some events that call for slacks.

The good news is that there are tons of dress pants out there that are really just sweatpants in disguise. Whether they have a little spandex in them, a flexible waistband or are just made from performance fabric that doesn’t cling or constrict, they’re wearable, fuss-free relaxed pants that also look really sharp.

These are pants you can wear to the office and date night, but will also want to throw on for walking the dog or running to the store. They come in an array of styles, colors and price points for all comfort seekers.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Lululemon
Lululemon Commission pants
Imagine the comfort, stretch and softness of Lululemon's leggings in the form of straight-leg men's chino pants. These come in 15 colors with four-way stretch and shape retention.

Promising review: "I bought one pair to try them out and absolutely love them for work! So I ended up buying two more pairs in different colors it’s like wearing sweatpants so comfy. Best pants ever!!" — Kevin06
$128 at Lululemon
2
Nordstrom
Goodlife essential straight leg pants
If you love the comfort of joggers but prefer a more straight-leg cut, we've got the pants for you. These pull-on cotton pants come in three colors and are ready to be worn to work or a night on the town.

Promising review: "Great, casual and easy pant for running errands and bumming around the house. The elevated sweatpant." — Kevin G.
$135 at Nordstrom
3
Bonobos
Bonobos Weekday Warrior dress pants
Made from wrinkle-resistant easy-care cotton, these wearable dress pants will keep your comfortable but sharp from the office to date night. They come in 16 colors up to a 54” waist and in five silhouettes.

Promising review: "Love these pants, as comfortable as sweatpants but fine for work. They can shrink so I buy them long and then after 3 washes, I get them shortened. Adds a little to the cost but then they are perfect. Wish they made more in the Straight category." — Ricky
$119 at Bonobos
4
Amazon
Lee Performance Series extreme comfort pants
Tailored but relaxed, these straight-leg pants from Lee have a flex waistband for hours-long comfortable wear. They come in 15 colors with wrinkle-resistant fabric to keep you looking fresh all day long.

Promising review: "Now that I'm retired, my typical 'around-the-house' casual attire is a pair of jeans, pajama bottoms, or lounging pants. These Lees are so comfortable that I could see myself wearing them all day." — RadioActive1
$21.49+ at Amazon
5
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean wrinkle-free chinos
A timeless staple, these L.L. Bean plain-front pants are stain-resistant, don't need to be ironed and are ideal for travel. They come in five colors and are made from non-shrink cotton that gets comfier with every wear.

Promising review: "Attractive and comfortable. I've had difficulty with my sensitive skin when wearing other pants. The LL Bean chinos seem to be a bit softer and yet hold their press well. I have purchased several, and am a happy customer." — Jim
$54.95 at L.L. Bean
6
American Eagle
American Eagle flex soft twill pants
A classic straight-leg fit with tons of stretch, these ultra-soft pants are like stepping into a cloud. They come in black and khaki and hold their shape through time.

Promising review: "Comfortable, sleek, affordable, dressed up or dressed down. Some of the best pants if not THE best pair of pants I've ever owned. Two thumbs up A.E. I wear them for work, but I could run. I could workout. I can literally do anything in these. They're casual but tough enough to withstand whatever you throw at them. Highly Highly recommend to purchase!" — ELZIE
$39.96 at American Eagle
7
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Factory flex khaki pant
Available in cuts including skinny, slim, athletic slim and straight, these flex khaki pants from J. Crew Factory are 99% cotton and perfect for any occasion. They come in 12 colors that can easily be worn to work or events or dressed down with sneakers and a T-shirt.

Promising review: "These are my favorite pants to wear, no question. The flex in them is awesome, they are super-comfortable and they fit exactly like I need them to. I've never felt the need to write a review on clothing before, but I like these pants enough to take the time to recommend them." — AwesomeBillFromDawsonvill
$39.95 at J. Crew Factory (originally $69.50)
8
Everlane
Everlane The Performance Chino
Performance pants that you can wear to the office, these sweat-wicking, quick-drying slacks have 4-way stretch and come in eight colors in a slim and athletic cut.

Promising review: "These are the best pants I've ever worn. Writing this for what is now my fourth pair. Stretchy and comfortable, not too warm but not too thin, very flattering cut/fit, durable construction. Can't ask for much more than that." — DRA26
$88 at Everlane
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Champs Sports

Where To Get Men's Shoes Size 14 And Up

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

You’re Probably ‘Fexting’ In Your Relationships Without Even Knowing It

Wellness

8 Strength-Building Exercises That Don’t Require Lifting Weights

Style & Beauty

Is Antiperspirant Safe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can’t Resolve Fights With Your Partner? ‘Emotional Flooding’ May Be To Blame.

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In October

Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

Stylish Pill Cases and Organizers For Your Daily Medication

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Traditional Mexican Cooking Gadgets I Grew Up With That You Should Try, Too

Shopping

30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Food & Drink

Does One Bad Apple Really Spoil The Bunch? Here's What To Do With Rotten, Moldy Food

Style & Beauty

Here's How Long You Should Wait Between Powder Gel Manicures

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

The Easy Transitional Staple Your Wardrobe Might Be Missing

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

21 Shackets If You're Looking For Your New Favorite Shirt (and Jacket) Of The Season

Shopping

These Under-$30 Walmart Sneakers Look Really Familiar

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Food & Drink

Mexican Chefs Reveal How To Find Actually-Good Tortilla Chips (And What To Avoid)

Wellness

All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Daily Facial Exfoliator Is Ideal For Low-Maintenance Folks

Shopping

6 More Affordable Alternatives To The Legendary Dyson Airwrap

Shopping

Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

Parenting

22 Funny And Sweet Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

This 'Huge Misconception' Will Make You Rethink Where Your Coffee Comes From

Style & Beauty

Doctors Warn About Some Surprising Risks Of Laser Hair Removal

Food & Drink

'Spies Are For Pies:' Baking Tips That'll Drastically Improve Your Apple Pies

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Waterproof Hiking Boots Actually Kept Their Feet Dry

Wellness

How Long You May Need To Walk Outside To See A Boost In Your Mental Health

Home & Living

You Can Finally Edit And Unsend Texts On Your iPhone, But There's A Catch!

Home & Living

7 Ways You Can Upgrade Your House Towards the Future

Paid for by Cox Communications