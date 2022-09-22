Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Lululemon, American Eagle, J.Crew Factory Comfortable men's dress pants from Lululemon, American Eagle, and J.Crew Factory.

There comes a time in every man’s life when you have to take off your beloved sweats and put on some real pants. Maybe you’re going to school. Maybe it’s time for work. Perhaps you’re going to some dinner event you don’t actually want to go to. Whatever the case, there are some events that call for slacks.

The good news is that there are tons of dress pants out there that are really just sweatpants in disguise. Whether they have a little spandex in them, a flexible waistband or are just made from performance fabric that doesn’t cling or constrict, they’re wearable, fuss-free relaxed pants that also look really sharp.

These are pants you can wear to the office and date night, but will also want to throw on for walking the dog or running to the store. They come in an array of styles, colors and price points for all comfort seekers.