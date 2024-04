These Stylish Men’s Dress Pants Are Deceptively Comfortable

Vuori Meta pants

Now these are what we call "performance pants." They're designed to move with you and keep up during outdoor activities but look good enough to wear to the office and more formal settings. They have anti-odor technology, are moisture-wicking and quick drying and include UPF30+ sun protection. They look like the ideal everyday pant but are made to withstand all manner of adventures. You can get them in eight colors in sizes 28-28 in three different inseam lengths.: "Best Everything Pants. I bought these pants for my son & my husband. They both love them! They both wore them for a day of golf and came home asking me to buy them in every color as they’re never wearing another pair of pants again" — Bainbridgegirl "My Newly Favorite Trousers!Bought one pair and wore them day after day - they remained fresh, sharp looking and insanely comfortable. Just wore them on a long haul international flight; as comfortable as can be. I now own gray, black, ink and sand. Tons of compliments on them as well. Do yourself a favor and try a pair." — PaulM1 "Business Travel, Golf and Casual Office. A brand finally nailed the tailoring for men’s pants, modern take and well-fitted while forgiving. Beyond comfortable & neat. Promote the designer and expand his/her areas of oversight. Bravo." — Demliak