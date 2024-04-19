ShoppingStyleClothingmens clothing

These Stylish Men’s Dress Pants Are Deceptively Comfortable

Dress them up or down — either way, get ready to receive lots of compliments.
Banana Republic Factory Tailored Ewaist tapered pants, Charles Tyrwhitt linen pants and a pair of Suit Supply pleated Vigo pants.
Whether you’ve got a special event lined up or simply need to update your office and date night wardrobe, a fresh pair of dress pants can make a big difference. But that doesn’t mean you want to spend your days wearing stiff, oppressive trousers that restrict your movement and have you wishing you were home in pajamas. Nor does one want to hit the town in oversized, schlubby pants that are barely a step above sweatpants.

Finding a happy medium can help you look and feel fresh, crisp, put together and, most importantly, comfy all day long. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of men’s dress pants that look devastatingly debonair but feel comfortable, forgiving and versatile. Dress them up or down — either way, get ready to receive lots of compliments. Some of these are more of a financial investment than others, but given that you won’t be sacrificing style for comfort, they’re worth the price of entry.

1
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser Warpstreme pants
These business-casual trousers can be dressed up or down with ease, making them a great everyday pant but sophisticated enough to wear on a fancy night out. The fabric is stretchy but with plenty of shape retention. It's also quick drying, breathable and wrinkle-resistant with a universally flattering cut. They're available in 11 colors in sizes 28-40 in a range of inseam lengths.

Promising review: "Love the new style of these ABC trousers, formerly Commission Trousers. Not only do they look modern, they are comfy and low maintenance! I have more of a muscular build with smaller waist and bigger thighs, and these offered plenty of room, while still fitting with a pleasant drape and slight taper. I had purchased these in navy as well and they are a great addition to my casual and work wardrobe. Compared to the previous Commission style, these fit bigger, so I sized down one size." – Mike T.

"Excellent, versatile pantsBest pants of their kind I’ve found (and I’ve tried 4 other brands). Very comfortable pants, light and breathable with a good amount of stretch below the waistline. Can be worn in the office with a blazer, or more casually with a t-shirt, quarter zip, or untucked polo. Go to golf pants. Don’t agree with other reviews about being larger than the Commission pants. I have Commission pants and these ABC Trouser classic fit warpstream fit the exact same. For reference, 6’2” 225, ordered a 36x30." — KB52
$128 at Lululemon
2
Nordstrom
Vuori Meta pants
Now these are what we call "performance pants." They're designed to move with you and keep up during outdoor activities but look good enough to wear to the office and more formal settings. They have anti-odor technology, are moisture-wicking and quick drying and include UPF30+ sun protection. They look like the ideal everyday pant but are made to withstand all manner of adventures. You can get them in eight colors in sizes 28-28 in three different inseam lengths.

Promising review: "Best Everything Pants. I bought these pants for my son & my husband. They both love them! They both wore them for a day of golf and came home asking me to buy them in every color as they’re never wearing another pair of pants again" —Bainbridgegirl

"My Newly Favorite Trousers!Bought one pair and wore them day after day - they remained fresh, sharp looking and insanely comfortable. Just wore them on a long haul international flight; as comfortable as can be. I now own gray, black, ink and sand. Tons of compliments on them as well. Do yourself a favor and try a pair." — PaulM1

"Business Travel, Golf and Casual Office. A brand finally nailed the tailoring for men’s pants, modern take and well-fitted while forgiving. Beyond comfortable & neat. Promote the designer and expand his/her areas of oversight. Bravo." — Demliak
$128 at Nordstrom$128 at Vuori$128 at R.E.I.
3
Nordstrom
Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior slim fit dress pants
Bonobos pants are a great option for anyone who wants to prioritize comfort but doesn't want to skimp on fabulous style. They're made with soft, stretchy fabric that is easy to care for with a trim fit that skims the body but won't look or feel overly tight. They're available in six colors in sizes 29x30-40x32.

Promising review: "I bought these pants for my son. They are a stylish trim fit without being too tight. High quality material. Can be worn to the office as well as a more casual look." — Katy

"Quality pants for a great value.These pants are perfect for work, a night out, etc. the fabric is amazing and looks like a high end product but affordable. The greatest thing is there is no tailoring required for the length and you order the same length as you do for jeans, etc. These pants fit true to size and if your hips run a little wide the pockets do not pull on the sides. They need to expand their color choices but the basics are available. They are easy to wash and hang dry. Great quality and value!" — Bellina
$119 at Nordstrom
4
Amazon
Haggar Premium Classic Fit pants
These pants' reviews speak for themselves. Made of cotton-blend fabric with just the right amount of stretch, these pants look as good as they feel. They have a hidden expandable waistline that helps with comfort and mobility without looking like sweats and a permanent crease that elevates the pants and makes them look extra-elegant. They're available in 15 colors in sizes 32Wx30L-60Wx32L.

Promising review: "Very comfortable. Ordered these for my husband to wear for work and he said they are one of the most comfortable pants he has worn. They are also pretty durable which is good because he can be very hard on clothes! They have let go of stains easily when washed, and there was no shrinkage when they were washed and dried. Hubby has had these for a while now and they are still in great shape, in spite of him lol! It can be a crap shoot when you purchase clothing on line but these fit true to size." — Elizabeth Vaughn
$44.99 at Amazon
5
State & Liberty
State & Liberty athletic fit stretch suit pants
These pants are specifically designed to be comfortable for guys with athletic legs who want a bit more room in the bum and upper legs while still enjoying a stylish tapered look. They have a shocking amount of stretchiness but have the look of a tailored dress pant. They are moisture-wicking, lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. Available in sizes 28-42 waist and a wide range of inseam lengths.

Promising review: "Amazing quality and comfort. With a polished and professional look. Huge fan of the variety, style and versatility of State & Liberty." — David G.
$135 at State & Liberty
6
Charles Tyrwhitt
Charles Tyrwhitt linen work pants
Whether you're gearing up to be a wedding guest, need to add some new pants to your work clothing rotation or just want to find some new comfy pants that look great, then you need to try these beautiful linen trousers. They're moisture-wicking, lightweight and boast a chic, slim fit that couldn't be cooler. And if you're afraid of rumple, you can rest assured that the pressed creased detailing helps to keep them looking sharp all day long. They're available in sizes 30-40 waist in four lengths.
$179 at Charles Tyrwhitt
7
Nordstrom
Peter Millar 5-pocket straight leg sateen pants
Available in sizes 28-42, these pants from Peter Millar are a favorite among guys who want to wear something a bit nicer than jeans but more versatile than a fancy trouser. They're designed with a classic straight cut and are made with a super-soft cotton blend fabric with just the right amount of stretch.

Promising reviews: "Great looking pants. Bought 2 colors and the in-store tailor altered the length for free. I wear them casual shirts as well as button-downs. Love Peter Millar!" — gm72

"These pants are very soft, comfortable and fit well. They feel great when I'm playing golf in them!" — Doug
$170 at Nordstrom
8
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Tailored Ewaist tapered pants
Available in three colors in regular and tall sizes 28W-42W, these pants are specifically tailored to be as comfortable as possible. The soft, rich fabric provides heft and a timeless look and feel without weighing you down while the elastic waistband and internal drawcord keep things secretly ultra-comfy. You'll be able to get away with wearing these pants in fancy situations with ease.


$57 at Banana Republic Factory (regularly $95)
9
Suit Supply
Suit Supply Pleated Vigo pants
Don't be fooled by the high-end construction of these 100% wool pants from Suit Supply. These elegant trousers feature a mid-rise waistline that a relaxed fit in the upper leg and a slight taper through the lower leg and hem so you can enjoy freedom of movement and comfort without sacrificing style. Availalble in sizes 28-40.
$219 at Suit Supply
