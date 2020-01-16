HuffPost Finds

The Best Men's Jeans That Feel Like Sweatpants

Don't worry, guys — these top-rated jeans from brands like Levi's, Uniqlo and American Eagle are just as comfortable as your favorite lounging clothes.

Guys, the days of uncomfortable jeans are over.
It’s not easy finding the perfect pair of jeans — some are too tight, others might drag or fall down easily. Plus, jeans don’t have the greatest of reputations when it comes to comfort.

While you do want comfortable dress pants for special occasions, jeans are probably your go-to staple. Yet you might not want to feel like you’re wearing jeans at all.

Fortunately, if you’ve been having trouble finding jeans you actually like wearing, we found the top-rated styles that’ll be just as comfy as sweatpants (and they’re not all skinny jeans, either).

Check out the best men’s jeans that you’ll want to wear all the time:

1
PAIGE Transcend – Lennox Slim Fit Jeans
Nordstrom
These Paige jeans are a little on the pricey side. But with over 22 reviews and an almost perfect 5-star rating, they might be a worth-it investment. Find this pair at Nordstrom.
2
Uniqlo Ezy Jeans
Uniqlo
Even the description of these jeans says they have the "comfort of sweats." Find this pair at Uniqlo.
3
Everlane The Performance Jean
Everlane
These cult-favorite jeans have over 300 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They come in four washes and three different fits: skinny, slim and athletic. Find this pair at Everlane.
4
AE Ne(X)t Level AirFlex Skinny Jean
American Eagle
This denim might be a little distressed, but you won't be when you have them on: This pair has over 60 reviews and a 4.9-star rating. Find this pair at American Eagle.
5
Madewell Skinny Authentic Flex Jeans in Classic Black Wash
Madewell
You might not have realized that Madewell's has a men's section. These are skinny jeans, but they are designed with all the comfort of stretch. And these jeans have a coveted "best-seller" label on them. Find this pair at Madewell.
6
Levi's 514 Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's jeans are as classic as it gets. Find this pair at Nordstrom.
7
Gap Boot Jeans
Gap
If you're not feeling skinny jeans anymore, these bootcut ones might be another option to add to your closet. With over 200 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, they are definitely a good option. Find this pair at Gap.
8
Timberland PRO Grit-N-Grind Denim Work Pants
Zappos
These pants might be designed for work, but they can work just as well with a bomber jacket or a flannel shirt. Find this pair at Zappos.
9
7 For All Mankind The Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
These jeans will go with everything. Find this pair at Nordstrom Rack.
10
Lucky Brand 181 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans
Macy's
These jeans have a loose fit, meant to be roomy and relaxed throughout. Plus, 91% of reviewers would recommend them. Find this pair at Macy's.
11
HUDSON Jeans Blake Slim Straight Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
These jeans have a slimmer fit with a straight leg. The pair has a 4.6-star rating across 33 reviews. Find this pair at Nordstrom Rack.
12
Banana Republic Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jean
Banana Republic
You might be looking to change up your collection of blue and black jeans. These gray-wash jeans were designed with comfort in mind — the fabric is especially stretchy. Find this pair at Banana Republic.
13
Wrangler Bootcut Jeans - Dirt Road
Target
We had to do a double-take when we saw the price of these jeans. The affordable pair are made from a stretch denim fabric and feature a bootcut style. Find this pair at Target.
14
AG Protégé Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
AG's known for its denim, and these jeans are on the more expensive side. But you can rest a little easier knowing that this pair has over 90 5-star reviews. Find this pair at Nordstrom.
15
Levi's 569 Loose Straight Fit Men's Jeans
Levi's
These jeans have a laid-back fit with extra room in the thighs. They're definitely a fan favorite, with over 1,000 reviews. Find this pair at Levi's.
16
AE Ne(X)t Level AirFlex Dad Jean
American Eagle
If you're feeling the '90s nostalgia trend, these dad jeans will be right up your alley. The jeans have a high stretch level to keep the pair's shape. Find this pair at American Eagle.
17
Polo Ralph Lauren Hampton Relaxed Straight Jean
Macy's
With almost 300 reviews, these jeans are a customer favorite at Macy's. If you're not feeling like white jeans, don't worry. This pair comes in nine different colors. Find this pair at Macy's .
18
L.L. Bean Double L Jeans, Flannel-Lined Natural Fit
L.L. Bean
For those cold days, these jeans will keep you warm with a flannel lining. It'll be like you're literally wearing pajama pants. Plus, the pair has a 4.8-star rating. Find this pair at L.L. Bean.
19
Tommy Hilfiger Straight Fit Stretch Jeans
Macy's
These jeans, which come in five different washes, feature some fading and a straight fit. Find this pair at Macy's.
20
Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Jeans
Macy's
Luckily, 96% of the people who reviewed these Calvin Klein jeans would recommend them. Find this pair at Macy's.
