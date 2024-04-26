Teva

A water-ready traction sandal

Delphine said that Teva was also among one of her favorite sandal brands. She also prefers having shoes with good traction and are made with fast-drying materials, especially if you plan on wearing your sandals in or around water.



Based on her recommendations we chose Teva's Hydratek sandal, which is made using a quick-drying webbing material, padded straps and a heavily textured top sole to avoid feet from slipping in sliding in the shoe. The outer-sole is equally resistant to water thanks to a unique rubber construction designed to provide grip on wet surfaces. The Hydrateks are available in eight colors in total, and sizes for both men (8-14) and women (5-11).