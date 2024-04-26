ShoppingShoessandalscrocs

The Most Comfortable Walking Sandals, According To Outdoor Tour Guides

These actually supportive shoes for men and women can withstand water, rough terrain and long days spent on your feet.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of leather Merrell slip-ons, an all-terrain Teva sandal and minimalist T-straps by Bedrock Sandals.

Sandals are an essential shoe for many, but not always the most comfortable option in your footwear lineup. Whether it be a lack of insole support, awkward straps that rub or a slippery outer-sole that’s not to be trusted, there can be plenty of reasons you don’t reach for sandals every day.

Outdoor tour guides, however, often have to rely on sandals to get them through their work day as they traverse a variety of terrains in any number of weather conditions and for long periods of time. Because of this, I was curious to learn the sandals and footwear brands they trust to provide them with this level of comfort.

Adventure chaperones from Hawaii and beyond helped create the upcoming selection of comfy walkable sandals, ideal for all types of outings. Find general sandal tips, waterproof clogs, all-terrain Tevas that you can even wear hiking and more.

1
Chaco
An adjustable strap sandal with arch support
Marlo Colletto is a tour guide and the marketing coordinator for Wildland Trekking, an expert-led hiking and trekking company that offers guided excursions all over the world.

According to her, there are three distinct sandal brands that outdoor professionals ascribe to, depending on people's specific needs and preferences. One of which is Chaco, a footwear brand created by an outdoor rafting guide in Colorado. Colletto said that if you're looking for a sturdy hard-soled sandal with a lot of arch support, Chaco's offerings might be the comfortable sandal for you.

She suggests the brand's Z line because they're durable and supportive, even though they're not the most lightweight option in our lineup. These adjustable strap sandals boast a podiatrist-approved footbed and a lug-sole outer that offers no-slip traction. Grab them several colors and patterns, two widths and sizes for men (7-15) and women (5-12).
Women's: $105 at ChacoMen's: $105 at ChacoWomen's: $104.95 at Zappos
2
Zappos
A pair of women's closed-toe all-terrain sandals
Delphine Berbigier is the owner and operator of Unique Maui Tours and Explore Maui Nature, two sustainable tourism companies that offer private and customized nature tours in Maui.

One of her favorite pairs of outdoor sandals are these ones from Keen, which have a multi-directional lug pattern on the sole for all-terrain traction and a closed-toe design, something that Berbigier said is important to consider. The shoes feature a "Metatomical" molded footbed, a brand-exclusive insole that is anatomically designed to provide better support. Although these are only available in women's sizes 5-11 (and up to eight colors), you can find a similar style for men at Amazon.
$115 at Zappos$115 at Keen$87.25+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A rugged Teva sandal
"If you want a slightly lower profile sandal with a more flexible sole that still offers good durability, consider the Teva Hurricane XLT line," Colletto said, pointing to their mid-weight design and good traction.

Available in tons of color combinations and sizes for both men (3-12) and women (5-14), these versatile sandals have lightweight cushioning and a stabilizing foam footbed, suitable for anything from light hikes to camping trips.
Women's: $49.98+ at AmazonMen's and women's: $75 at TevasWomen's: $75 at Zappos
4
Teva
A water-ready traction sandal
Delphine said that Teva was also among one of her favorite sandal brands. She also prefers having shoes with good traction and are made with fast-drying materials, especially if you plan on wearing your sandals in or around water.

Based on her recommendations we chose Teva's Hydratek sandal, which is made using a quick-drying webbing material, padded straps and a heavily textured top sole to avoid feet from slipping in sliding in the shoe. The outer-sole is equally resistant to water thanks to a unique rubber construction designed to provide grip on wet surfaces. The Hydrateks are available in eight colors in total, and sizes for both men (8-14) and women (5-11).
Women's: $85 at TevaMen's: $84.95 at REIWomen's: $85 at Zappos
5
Bedrock Sandals
A minimilast footbed T-strap sandal
Available in men's sizes 5-15, women's sizes 6-15 and nine colors, the Cairn Evo sandals by Bedrock are one of the latest designs from what the brand calls their "freedom footwear" line.

"If weight is your main concern, true hikers going ultralight swear by Bedrock brand sandals," Colletto said of these feather-light T-strap sandals, which feature a minimalist foam footbed and Vibram outer-soles that claim to offer reliable traction across a variety of terrain and outdoor conditions.
Men's and women's: $115 at Bedrock SandalsMen's and women's: $115 at REI
6
Amazon
A pair of women's leather everyday sandals
Delphine said for a couple of years a pair of Merrell sandals were her go-to favorites. Unfortunately the specific style she wore is discontinued, so we shopped the brand's offerings for ourselves and found these highly-rated everyday sandals that come with tons of reviews gushing about their comfort.

Outfitted with grippy outsoles and full-grain leather uppers, these dependable sandals feature a supportive EVA foam insole that's been naturally treated to control odor. They are available in up to four colors (the brown color is only available on Amazon) and women's sizes 5-11.
$90 at Merrell$120 at Amazon
7
Crocs
A classic Croc clog
While they're not technically a sandal, these came highly recommended by Colletto. "Comfortable lightweight slip-ons like Crocs, are included on the recommended equipment lists for most of our trips," Colletto said. Although Crocs are polarizing shoes, these waterproof clogs have a longstanding reputation for comfort and versatility. They are incredibly lightweight, flexible and fast-drying and have a ribbed, contoured footbed for moderate support. You can find these in unisex sizing and a near endless selection of colors.
$49.99 at Crocs$37.46+ at Amazon$37.46+ at Zappos
