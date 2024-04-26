Sandals are an essential shoe for many, but not always the most comfortable option in your footwear lineup. Whether it be a lack of insole support, awkward straps that rub or a slippery outer-sole that’s not to be trusted, there can be plenty of reasons you don’t reach for sandals every day.
Outdoor tour guides, however, often have to rely on sandals to get them through their work day as they traverse a variety of terrains in any number of weather conditions and for long periods of time. Because of this, I was curious to learn the sandals and footwear brands they trust to provide them with this level of comfort.
Adventure chaperones from Hawaii and beyond helped create the upcoming selection of comfy walkable sandals, ideal for all types of outings. Find general sandal tips, waterproof clogs, all-terrain Tevas that you can even wear hiking and more.
